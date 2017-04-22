Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

France kicks off presidential vote overseas; security tight

The Associated Press | Saturday, April 22, 2017, 9:18 p.m.
A French riot police officer patrols with the Eiffel Tower in the background as family members of police officers demonstrate in what they described as a march of support for all French security forces, in Paris, Saturday, April 22, 2017. The Saturday march comes just two days after the Champs Elysees attack in which a police officer was shot with two bullets to the head and two others were wounded before being able to kill the shooter. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

PARIS — Early voting began overseas Saturday in France's most nail-biting election in generations, and the 11 candidates seeking to become the country's next president silenced their campaigns as required to give voters a period of reflection.

Opinion polls showed a tight race among the four top contenders vying to get into the May 7 runoff that will decide who becomes France's next head of state. But the polls also showed that decision was largely in the hands of the one-in-three French voters who are still undecided.

Polls opened in France's far-flung overseas territories but won't start until Sunday on the French mainland. France's 10 percent unemployment, its lackluster economy and security issues top voters' concerns.

Political campaigning was banned from midnight Friday until the polls close at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Polls suggested that far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron, an independent centrist and former economy minister, are in the lead.

However, conservative Francois Fillon, a former prime minister whose campaign was initially derailed by corruption allegations that his wife was paid for no-show work as his aide, appeared to be closing the gap, as is far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Security was tight — the government has mobilized more than 50,000 police and gendarmes to protect 70,000 polling stations, with an additional 7,000 soldiers on patrol.

Security is a prominent issue after a wave of extremist attacks on French soil, including a gunman who killed a Paris police officer Thursday night before being shot dead by security forces. The gunman carried a note praising the Islamic State group.

In a sign of how tense the country is, a man holding a knife caused widespread panic Saturday at Paris' Gare du Nord train station. He was arrested, and no one was hurt.

Some believe French stoicism would prevent a lurch to the right in the presidential vote, even though the attack Thursday dominated French headlines.

