World

Advocates push power of science globally

The Associated Press | Saturday, April 22, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Getty Images
A placard reading ÒEinstein was a refugeeÓ is carried in a March for Science on Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON — The world saw brain power take a different form Saturday.

From the Washington Monument to Germany's Brandenburg Gate and even to Greenland, scientists, students and research advocates rallied on an often soggy Earth Day, conveying a global message about scientific freedom without political interference, the need for adequate spending for future breakthroughs and just the general value of scientific pursuits.

They came in numbers that were mammoth if not quite astronomical.

“We didn't choose to be in this battle, but it has come to the point where we have to fight because the stakes are too great,” said Penn State University climate scientist Michael Mann, who regularly clashes with politicians.

President Trump, in an Earth Day statement hours after the marches kicked off, said that “rigorous science depends not on ideology, but on a spirit of honest inquiry and robust debate.”

Denis Hayes, who co-organized the first Earth Day 47 years ago, said the crowd he saw from the speaker's platform down the street from the White House was energized and “magical” in a rare way, similar to what he saw in the first Earth Day.

“For this kind of weather, this is an amazing crowd. You're not out there today unless you really care. This is not a walk in the park event,” Hayes said of the event in the park.

Mann said that, like other scientists, he would rather be in his lab, the field or teaching students. But driving his advocacy are officials who deny his research that shows rising global temperatures.

The rallies in more than 600 cities put scientists, who generally shy away from advocacy and whose work depends on objective experimentation, into a more public position.

Scientists said they were anxious about political and public rejection of established science such as climate change and the safety of vaccine immunizations.

“Scientists find it appalling that evidence has been crowded out by ideological assertions,” said Rush Holt, a former physicist and Democratic congressman who runs the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

