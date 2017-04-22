Democrats see path to tighten grip on Calif.

LOS ANGELES — Republicans have a lock on power in Congress and the White House. But far across the country in California, the party of Reagan is seeing yet another threat to its fraying relevance.

Democrats who control every statewide office and command the Legislature are pushing changes in two of the state's largest counties that could leave California even more tightly in a Democratic vice.

At issue in Los Angeles and San Diego counties is who draws the boundaries that determine what voters are included in what districts when electing powerful county supervisors — a decision that has broad implications on Election Day.

The moves are being compared to fights over political power in Texas and North Carolina, where court battles are playing out over the legality of election district boundaries critics say have been drawn to favor GOP candidates.

“Local government is the next big partisan battlefield” in California, said Thad Kousser, a political science professor at the University of California, San Diego. “It's the only place where the Democrats can still gain seats, and it's really the only place the Republican Party is focused on rebuilding its ranks.”

Democrats say the changes would recognize diversity and promote transparency in the arcane process known as redistricting. But Republicans fear Democrats are looking to tilt the scales in the non-partisan county races, which could spread in the state that is home to one in eight Americans.