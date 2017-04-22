Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Supply ship named for John Glenn arrives at space station

The Associated Press | Saturday, April 22, 2017, 11:18 p.m.
The S.S. John Glenn cargo ship prepares to dock with the International Space Station on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A supply ship bearing John Glenn's name arrived at the International Space Station on Saturday.

Astronauts used the station's big robot arm to grab the capsule, as the craft flew 250 miles above Germany.

NASA's commercial shipper, Orbital ATK, named the spacecraft the S.S. John Glenn in honor of the first American to orbit Earth. It rocketed from Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Tuesday with nearly 7,700 pounds of food, experiments and other goods.

Glenn died in December at age 95 and was buried earlier this month at Arlington National Cemetery. His widow, Annie, granted permission for Orbital ATK to use his name for the Cygnus spacecraft. The company, in fact, sent up some memorabilia for the Glenn family.

Glenn made history in 1962 when he soared into orbit aboard Friendship 7, his one-man Mercury capsule. He returned to space in 1998 aboard shuttle Discovery, at age 77, right before station construction began in orbit.

Space station commander Peggy Whitson — who on Monday will set a U.S. record for most accumulated time in orbit — notified Mission Control when S.S. John Glenn was captured.

Whitson is making her third space station flight. Early Monday, she will surpass the 534-day, two-hour-and-change mark set by astronaut Jeffrey Williams last year.

