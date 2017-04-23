Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Trump heads into tough week with budget, health care battles

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 23, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
President Donald Trump poses for a portrait in the Oval Office in Washington, Friday, April 21, 2017. With his tweets and his bravado, Trump is putting his mark on the presidency in his first 100 days in office. He's flouted conventions of the institution by holding on to his business, hiring family members as advisers and refusing to release his tax returns. He's tested conventional political wisdom by eschewing travel, church, transparency, discipline, consistency and decorum. But the presidency is also having an impact on Trump, prompting him, at times, to play the role of traditional president.
President Donald Trump speaks to White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, left, in the Oval Office in Washington, Friday, April 21, 2017. With his tweets and his bravado, Trump is putting his mark on the presidency in his first 100 days in office. He's flouted conventions of the institution by holding on to his business, hiring family members as advisers and refusing to release his tax returns. He's tested conventional political wisdom by eschewing travel, church, transparency, discipline, consistency and decorum. But the presidency is also having an impact on Trump, prompting him, at times, to play the role of traditional president.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is heading into one of the most challenging weeks of his presidency, juggling a renewed push on health care and a looming budget deadline. It's complicated by a potential showdown with Democrats over paying for a border wall.

His administration will mark 100 days in office on April 29 - the same day government could shut down without a budget deal.

Aides said on Sunday talk shows that Trump's priorities are paying for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and a vote on repealing and replacing the Obama health care law.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said on NBC's “Meet the Press” he believes the $1 trillion spending bill will include “something satisfactory” on Trump's desire to build a wall, without risking a shutdown.

