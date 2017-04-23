Report: North Korea detains U.S. citizen

The paper likened the aircraft carrier to a “gross animal” and said a strike on it would be “an actual example to show our military's force.”

“Our revolutionary forces are combat-ready to sink a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with a single strike,” the Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, said in a commentary.

The U.S. government has not specified where the carrier strike group is as it approaches the area. Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday it would arrive “within days,” but gave no other details.

The United States ordered the USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group to sail to waters off the Korean peninsula in response to mounting concern over the North's nuclear and missile tests, and its threats to attack the United States and its Asian allies.

North Korea said Sunday it was ready to sink a U.S. aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might, in the latest sign of rising tension as President Trump prepared to call the leaders of China and Japan.

North Korean authorities have reportedly detained a U.S. citizen, raising the number of Americans known to be detained in North Korea to three and potentially deepening animosity between Washington and Pyongyang at an already tense time.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency, which first reported the detention Sunday, identified the man as a Korean-American in his late 50s with the surname Kim. North Korean authorities detained him at Pyongyang International Airport on his way out of the country Saturday, the agency reported, citing unidentified sources. The reason for his detention was unknown.

The man is a former professor at the Yanbian University of Science and Technology, a research university in China's Jilin province, which borders North Korea. He was in the country for about a month “to discuss relief activities,” Yonhap reported.

The agency said South Korea's national intelligence agency was unaware of the detention.

Martina Aberg, deputy head of mission for the Swedish Embassy in North Korea, confirmed the detention to CNN Sunday. “We have been informed and can confirm that there has been a detention of a U.S. citizen Saturday morning local,” she said. “He was prevented from getting on the flight out of Pyongyang. We don't comment further than this.”

In the absence of a U.S. embassy in North Korea, Sweden handles consular matters involving U.S. citizens there.

The State Department said Sunday that it was “aware of reports that a U.S. citizen was detained in North Korea,” and that it was working with the Swedish Embassy. The department said in a statement that it would not comment further because of “privacy considerations.”

North Korea is working to develop nuclear-tipped missiles that could reach the United States, and analysts say it could soon conduct its sixth nuclear test. The United States, in response to rising tension, sent the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson toward the Korean peninsula. It is expected to arrive later this week.