Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Report: North Korea detains U.S. citizen

The Los Angeles Times | Sunday, April 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 13 minutes ago

North Korean authorities have reportedly detained a U.S. citizen, raising the number of Americans known to be detained in North Korea to three and potentially deepening animosity between Washington and Pyongyang at an already tense time.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency, which first reported the detention Sunday, identified the man as a Korean-American in his late 50s with the surname Kim. North Korean authorities detained him at Pyongyang International Airport on his way out of the country Saturday, the agency reported, citing unidentified sources. The reason for his detention was unknown.

The man is a former professor at the Yanbian University of Science and Technology, a research university in China's Jilin province, which borders North Korea. He was in the country for about a month “to discuss relief activities,” Yonhap reported.

The agency said South Korea's national intelligence agency was unaware of the detention.

Martina Aberg, deputy head of mission for the Swedish Embassy in North Korea, confirmed the detention to CNN Sunday. “We have been informed and can confirm that there has been a detention of a U.S. citizen Saturday morning local,” she said. “He was prevented from getting on the flight out of Pyongyang. We don't comment further than this.”

In the absence of a U.S. embassy in North Korea, Sweden handles consular matters involving U.S. citizens there.

The State Department said Sunday that it was “aware of reports that a U.S. citizen was detained in North Korea,” and that it was working with the Swedish Embassy. The department said in a statement that it would not comment further because of “privacy considerations.”

North Korea is working to develop nuclear-tipped missiles that could reach the United States, and analysts say it could soon conduct its sixth nuclear test. The United States, in response to rising tension, sent the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson toward the Korean peninsula. It is expected to arrive later this week.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.