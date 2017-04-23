Bill O'Reilly to return with new podcast episode Monday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bill O'Reilly is coming back.

The former Fox News host is set to appear Monday with a new episode of his “No Spin News” podcast. The news was revealed in an update to O'Reilly's personal website Saturday night.

Fox News Channel's parent company fired O'Reilly on Wednesday following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations by women. O'Reilly has called the allegations completely unfounded.

For two decades, O'Reilly and his show “The O'Reilly Factor” had been the linchpin of Fox News' success as the most visible and most watched host. Many wondered what the future would hold for him.

It would mark his first on-air comments since his departure from Fox following revelations that the host and network settled five harassment allegations. That news prompted questions about his conduct at the network, more accusers to step forward and an advertiser exodus.

O'Reilly's podcast episode will be available on his website to premium members at 7 p.m. Monday.

The “No Spin News” podcast is only available for paid subscribers to his website. The site still directs users to his now-disabled official Fox News Facebook page and a still-active personal Twitter account.