U.S. announces 'sweeping' sanctions on Syrian scientists for chemical attack

The US.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, which also include Arab fighters, are trying to expel ISIS from Tabqa before moving on to Raqqa, the de facto capital of the jihadi group. Tabqa is 25 miles southwest of Raqqa.

The activist-run Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently also reported the airstrike, saying a family was killed.

The family was fleeing fighting in the northern Syrian town of Tabqa when their vehicle was struck, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which said the five children were between six months and 15 years old.

Al-Qaida's leader meanwhile urged his followers and other militants in Syria to unite and prepare for protracted jihad, or holy war, against what he called an “international satanic alliance,” apparently referring to the Syrian government, its ally Russia, and the United States, all of which are targeting the group.

An airstrike killed eight family members, five of them children, as they fled fighting between U.S.-allied Syrian forces and Islamic State terrorists Monday, according to local activists, who said the strike appeared to have been launched by the U.S.-led coalition.

WASHINGTON — Following up on a limited U.S. military strike against Syria, the Trump administration Monday announced new “sweeping” sanctions on the Syrian government agency it blames for producing chemicals used in a deadly attack on Syrian civilians earlier this month.

The announcement names 271 members of the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center in what the Treasury Department called one of its largest sanctions actions in history.

It said the Syrian agency was responsible for developing and producing “nonconventional weapons and the means to deliver them.”

“These sweeping sanctions target the scientific support center for Syrian dictator Bashar Assad's horrific chemical weapons attack on innocent civilian men, women and children,” the department said in a statement.

Later, appearing at a White House press briefing, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin amplified the United States will to punish users of chemical weapons.

“We intend to hold the Assad regime accountable,” he said.

A senior administration official said the 271 people cited included chemists and other scientists or researchers who have worked for the agency since at least 2012.

The sanctions mean that those individuals named may not have business dealings with U.S. companies or persons, and any assets they might have in the United States would be frozen. The move also complicates travel for some.

Successive U.S. administrations have used economic sanctions for punishment in cases involving such wrongdoing as human rights abuse and drug trafficking, but the success of the measures is spotty. Countries such as North Korea often find ways to circumvent the prohibitions.

Monday's action came in response to several chemical attacks blamed on Assad's government, most notably the April 4 massacre of nearly 100 people, including children, in northern Syria. U.S. officials blamed the attack on Assad's forces, backed by Russia, and said the banned nerve agent Sarin was used.

In immediate response, the U.S. military blasted a Syrian military airfield with 59 Tomahawk missiles.

The sanctions send the message that “we will hold those responsible accountable,” the senior administration official said, “and will serve as a strong deterrent.”

Officials briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity.

The administration suspects Assad still has chemical weapons despite a 2015 agreement to get rid of them.

In January, the administration also imposed sanctions on 18 senior Syrian government officials and five branches of the Syrian military in response to Assad's use of chlorine gas in three attacks in 2014 and 2015.