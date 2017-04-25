Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it 5 times

Wire Reports | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 7:42 p.m.
Marinna Rollins was arrested Tuesday, April 25, 2017, and charged with cruelty to animals.

Updated 45 minutes ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A veteran in North Carolina has been charged with tying her service dog to a tree and shooting it five times while her boyfriend filmed it.

Jail records show 23-year-old Marinna Rollins was arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to animals.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that warrants say she and the soldier took the gray-and-white male pit bull to a wooded area where Rollins shot the dog at close range numerous times with a rifle while laughing. The dog was buried in a shallow grave.

The newspaper reports Jerren Heng, 26, was also charged with cruelty to animals. Heng, was heard on the video asking Rollins to let him shoot the dog, too, an act also seen on the video.

Police said that before shooting her dog, Rollins posted a photo of her dog on her Facebook page along with text that she “was sad that her dog had to go to a happier place.”

Court documents said Rollins received a medical retirement from the military.

A sheriff's office spokesman didn't immediately respond to an email asking which military branch Rollins served in and whether the two have lawyers.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.