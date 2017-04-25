Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it 5 times

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A veteran in North Carolina has been charged with tying her service dog to a tree and shooting it five times while her boyfriend filmed it.

Jail records show 23-year-old Marinna Rollins was arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to animals.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that warrants say she and the soldier took the gray-and-white male pit bull to a wooded area where Rollins shot the dog at close range numerous times with a rifle while laughing. The dog was buried in a shallow grave.

The newspaper reports Jerren Heng, 26, was also charged with cruelty to animals. Heng, was heard on the video asking Rollins to let him shoot the dog, too, an act also seen on the video.

Police said that before shooting her dog, Rollins posted a photo of her dog on her Facebook page along with text that she “was sad that her dog had to go to a happier place.”

Court documents said Rollins received a medical retirement from the military.

A sheriff's office spokesman didn't immediately respond to an email asking which military branch Rollins served in and whether the two have lawyers.