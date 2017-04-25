Rhetoric, tariffs spark fear of U.S.-Canada trade war

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The White House launched a rhetorical fusillade against its close ally and neighbor Tuesday, accusing Canada of “rough” trade practices that have hurt American workers and farmers.

The anti-Canada invective — reinforced by U.S. announcements of sweeping tariffs on Canadian lumber imports — has few parallels in modern history and brought an immediate rebuke from the other side of the border, triggering fears of a trade war between two major economies.

In a sharp privot from his criticism of China and Mexico for their trade practices, President Trump suggested that Canada's benign image is deceptive and that the country's policies are damaging and unfair to the United States.

“People don't realize Canada's been very rough on the United States. Everyone thinks of Canada being wonderful and civil,” Trump told a roundtable of farmers at the White House. “I love Canada. But they've outsmarted our politicians for many years, and you people understand that.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country would protect its industries. “I'm polite, but I'm also very firm in defending Canada's interests,” Trudeau told the broadcaster CTV.

Trump's comments followed a 45-minute televised excoriation of Canadian trade practices by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, as well as an announcement of new tariffs targeting Canada's important lumber industry.

Ross, who appeared at the White House media briefing, took a similar hard line against Canadian trade policies regarding dairy and lumber — the two commodities at the heart of the trade dispute.

“They are a close ally. They're an important ally. They're generally a good neighbor,” the commerce secretary said. “That doesn't mean they don't have to play by the rules.”

Later Tuesday, Trump and Trudeau discussed the trade issues in a “very amicable” phone call, the White House said.

The escalation — in words and deeds — represented the biggest breach in relations since 2003, when Canada said it would not take part in the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.

And it raised concerns about unintended consequences on both sides of the border. Canadian officials warned that U.S. home builders would be hit hard by the new lumber tariff, as it could spike the cost of supplies they use for construction.

But the Trump administration's newly aggressive rhetoric earned praise from Republican and Democratic lawmakers in lumber and dairy states.

Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken of Minnesota celebrated the lumber tariffs as “welcome relief” for workers and rural communities in their state. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., praised the move to protect the state's dairy farmers.

Canadian lawmakers have also begun to dig in. During a briefing Tuesday, some Canadian officials raised the possibility of a legal challenge to the softwood lumber tariff under the North American Free Trade Agreement or the World Trade Organization, although neither could happen until 2018, after the Commerce Department makes its final determinations.

Tuesday's exchanges capped a week of barbed comments from Trump and other officials about Canada's marketing and trade policies.

Trump has said he intends to renegotiate NAFTA, the pact that has governed commerce across the border for more than 20 years. However, he has yet to take the formal step of notifying Congress that he intends to reopen the deal.

The president has been ramping up his rhetoric against Canada for a week, telling a gathering in Wisconsin last week that Canada's dairy trade policies were “very unfair” and promising to change them.

On Monday, the Commerce Department slapped Canadian softwood lumber with tariffs of up to 24 percent.

Markets reacted immediately, with the Canadian dollar falling to its lowest value in more than a year.

The tough talk from the White House — just two months after Trudeau's cordial visit to Washington — was a surprising turn for a bilateral relationship that Canadian Ambassador David MacNaughton recently called “a model to the world.”

It also risks straining America's relationship with one of its most important trading partners.

The showdown has its roots in two conflicts: one involving Canadian exports of softwood lumber, and the other involving Canadian imports of a dairy product called ultrafiltered milk.

The dispute over ultrafiltered milk began last year, when dairy farmers in Ontario, Canada's largest province, adopted a new pricing scheme that priced out U.S. competitors.

The dispute over softwood lumber has been raging for decades. The U.S. lumber industry has long complained that Canada subsidizes its producers by selling them cheap wood from government land, an arrangement that arises from the fact that most Canadian forests are government-owned.

On four occasions since the 1980s, the United States has responded to these alleged subsidies by imposing what is known as a “countervailing duty tariff” — a tax meant to bring lumber prices up to market levels.

The Obama administration began its own investigation into the alleged subsidies, which concluded this week with the announcement of a “countervailing duty” that could amount to $1 billion in tariffs.