Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Tamir Rice lawyer releases videos ahead of officer hearings

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 9:42 p.m.
Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy fatally shot by a Cleveland police officer, speaks during a news conference Monday, Dec. 8, 2014, in Cleveland.

Updated 17 minutes ago

CLEVELAND — An attorney for the family of Tamir Rice said Tuesday he provided videotaped interviews of the two white officers involved in the fatal shooting of the 12-year-old black boy to news organizations to show inconsistencies in the officers' statements as the city ponders whether to discipline or even fire them.

The interviews contain no new significant details about the shooting.

It's unclear when Cleveland detectives interviewed Timothy Loehmann, who shot Tamir, or Frank Garmback, who was driving the cruiser that skidded to a stop near the boy at a recreation center in November 2014 as he held a pellet gun.

Nothing the officers said during the interviews could have been used against them in a criminal prosecution because they weren't read their rights beforehand. A grand jury agreed with the then-Cuyahoga County prosecutor's recommendation that the officers not be charged.

Loehmann insisted during his interview that he shouted multiple times at Tamir to show his hands before shooting him, which Garmback affirmed in his interview.

Detectives from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office cast doubt on that claim in an investigative report. A grainy surveillance video shows Loehmann shooting Tamir almost simultaneously with the cruiser's arrival, leaving questions about how Tamir could have heard anything through the closed windows of the cruiser as it sped toward him.

The officers were responding to a call about a black male waving a gun and pointing it at people. A police dispatcher who sent the officers there wasn't told by a 911 dispatcher that the caller had said the male could be a juvenile and the gun might be a fake.

Loehmann said — and Garmback confirmed — that Tamir turned away and appeared to be ready to flee as the cruiser approached. The surveillance video shows Tamir stepping from beneath a gazebo where he had been sitting and steps toward the cruiser as it arrived.

A detective asked Loehmann why he shot Tamir. Loehmann replied that he believed Tamir was a threat.

“I thought I was gonna die,” Loehmann said.

Loehmann is asked whether he and Garmback had time to rehearse their statements about the shooting before talking to investigators on the day of the shooting.

“Not really,” Loehmann replied. “We talked probably briefly about it, just making sure we were okay.”

Cleveland settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by Tamir's mother and sister for $6 million last year. The city gave the recorded interviews to the Rice family attorneys during for the lawsuit. Attorney Subodh Chandra provided copies of the interviews to The Associated Press on Tuesday after releasing them to Cleveland.com.

Tamir's mother, Samaria Rice, has continued to insist the officers be fired.

“She is concerned and distressed that the city will yet again sweep conduct under the rug and leave these officers with badges and guns,” Chandra said.

Henry Hilow, a police union attorney who was present during the interviews and represents the officers at upcoming disciplinary hearings, said Chandra is trying to influence the process. Hilow also questioned why Cleveland hasn't released a report from city officials that concluded the officers properly used deadly force in the shooting.

“The mayor's running for re-election,” Hilow said of Mayor Frank Jackson. “They're trying to manufacture a reason to fire (the officers).”

Loehmann's disciplinary letter doesn't mention the shooting, but instead cites his failure to reveal during the Cleveland police application process that a suburban department allowed him to resign instead of being fired at the end of a six-month probationary period.

Garmback's letter cites him for driving too close to Tamir and his failure to call police radio after arriving at the recreation center.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.