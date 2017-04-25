Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Police: Wife's Fitbit logs steps after husband says she died

Wire Reports | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 10:27 p.m.
Richard Dabate appears with attorney Hubie Santos while being arraigned, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Rockville Superior Court in Vernon, Conn. Dabate is charged in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Connie Dabate at their home on Dec. 23, 2015.

Updated 1 hour ago

ELLINGTON, Conn. — Police in Connecticut have cited Fitbit records in an arrest warrant for a 40-year-old man charged with killing his wife in 2015.

Richard Dabate faces murder, tampering with evidence and making a false statement charges in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Connie Dabate on Dec. 23, 2015.

Authorities say the 40-year-old Dabate told them a masked man had entered their home, shot his wife and tied him up before he burned the intruder with a torch. But the New York Daily News reports that Connecticut State Police wrote in an arrest warrant that Connie Dabate's Fitbit was logging steps after the time Richard Dabate told them she was killed.

Dabate's bail was set at $1 million last week. His lawyer told the Hartford Courant that his client maintains his innocence.

The victim, a pharmaceutical representative, was shot twice, once in the back of her head, with the pistol that her husband had purchased two months earlier, prosecutors contend.

Richard Dabate's next trial date is scheduled for 28 April.

