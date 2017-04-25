Thai husband kills baby, self on Facebook Live

A man in Thailand reportedly hanged his 11-month-old daughter while broadcasting on Facebook Live on Monday and then hanged himself in what the social media company has called a “appalling incident” amid a recent string of live-streamed tragedies.

The Nation, a Thai news website, reported that the man, who was identified as Wuttisan Wongtalay and whose age has been reported as both 20 and 21, killed his daughter and then himself at an abandoned hotel in Phuket, a Thai island in the Andaman Sea. The video clip showed the father tie a noose around his daughter's neck and drop her from a rooftop, according to the website. The child could be heard crying briefly before he retrieved her tiny body.

The man did not broadcast his own death, according to local reports.

Thai police officer Jullaus Suvannin told the Guardian that the man was “having paranoia about his wife leaving him and not loving him.”

The incident underscores other brutal crimes, violence and self-inflicted pain that has played out on Facebook and other social media platforms.

“This is an appalling incident and our hearts go out to the family of the victim,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday about the Thai case. “There is absolutely no place for acts of this kind on Facebook and the footage has now been removed.”

The man made the broadcast Monday evening, and the video was made inaccessible by Facebook late Tuesday afternoon.

In another incident that received wide attention, police said 37-year-old Steve W. Stephens posted a video on Facebook of himself killing a 74-year-old man in cold blood on Easter Sunday on a street in east Cleveland.

Authorities said Stephens had rolled along Cleveland's East 93rd Street in a white Ford Fusion, asked Robert Godwin Sr. to say a woman's name and then raised his gun and pulled the trigger — a fatal encounter that was captured on a horrifying video that he then uploaded to Facebook.

The chilling crime led local, state and federal law enforcement officers on a 45-hour manhunt that quickly swelled from a citywide tragedy to a nationwide concern, as authorities warned residents in five states to be “on alert” as they announced publicly that they had no idea where the armed and dangerous suspect might be. The scene reignited a debate about violence in the Internet age.

The exhaustive search ended last week in rural Pennsylvania, where state troopers trapped Stephens, who then fatally shot himself, police said.

Facebook is indeed a behemoth, with 1.86 billion monthly active users as of the end of 2016, according to data released by the company. But it is not the only social network in which violence has been live-streamed.

In 2015, a shooter killed a TV journalist and her cameraman during a live television broadcast before posting his own video of the killing on Facebook. Three men were shot last year in Norfolk while one was broadcasting live on the website. And more recently, four people in Chicago were accused of torturing and taunting an 18-year-old disabled man while broadcasting the assault on Facebook Live.

But this year alone, a 12-year-old girl in Georgia hanged herself from a tree while broadcasting on the video streaming app Live.me. Naika Venant, 14, hanged herself in Florida.

Days later, a 33-year-old aspiring actor in California, who had been arrested and posted bond after accusations of domestic violence, shot himself in the head as people watched on Facebook Live. Similar scenes have played out abroad, according to news reports.

Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg has acknowledged the need for more and better ways to intervene, noting in a mid-February manifesto: “There have been terribly tragic events - like suicides, some live streamed - that perhaps could have been prevented if someone had realized what was happening and reported them sooner.” The social media giant later announced it was bolstering its suicide prevention tools in an attempt to help prevent self-harm.

After the Cleveland killing last week, Zuckerberg again emphasized a need for action.

“We have more to do here, and we're reminded of this week by the tragedy in Cleveland,” the CEO said at a developer conference. “We will keep doing all we can to prevent tragedies like this from happening.”

Following the incident on Monday, the 11-month-old victim's mother, who had learned about the live stream, reported it to Thalang police, according to the Nation. Police later found the man hanging from a beam in the hotel ceiling in Phuket.

The child's body was still lying on the rooftop, according to the news site. The Guardian reported that the man's body was found next to his daughter.

BBC News said that relatives, including the infant's mother, picked up the two bodies Tuesday from a hospital.