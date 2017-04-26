Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Wisconsin Gov. Walker: Won't remove sheriff over jail death

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 5:54 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker said Wednesday that he won't remove Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke from office over the death of an inmate who was denied water for seven days.

Walker said while he has the authority to remove Clarke, he doesn't think it's his job. He acknowledged that reports about the 2016 dehydration death were concerning, but said it's up to voters to decide Clarke's fate and judge his oversight of the jail.

“I'm not in a position to say,” he said, adding that historical practice has been to defer to voters.

Voces de la Frontera, an immigrant rights group, petitioned Walker on Wednesday to use a law that gives him authority to remove negligent county officials from office. Executive Director Christine Neumann-Ortiz said at a news conference that the group doesn't expect Walker to heed their call to fire Clarke but wants to remind the governor of his authority.

“We want to highlight that he does have the power and, based on the statutes, Clarke has given him a basis to remove him from public office,” she said.

A spokeswoman for Clarke did not respond to a message seeking comment on the petition. Clarke has said little publicly about the inmate's death.

Walker said the only time he remembers a governor considering removing a county official from office was when former Gov. Jim Doyle sought the removal of Calumet County District Attorney Kenneth Kratz, who sent sexually explicit texts to a domestic violence victim whose case he was prosecuting in 2010. Kratz resigned.

More details about the death of 38-year-old Terrill Thomas have come in recent days as Milwaukee County prosecutors hold a weeklong inquest to decide whether to press criminal charges. Thomas died in April 2016 after guards shut off his water because he was acting erratically.

Walker says he doesn't make decisions based on news stories and wants to look at a “scientific report” about the death.

“I've read some of the stories,” he said. “I don't make decisions based on what I see in the stories. I want to look at a scientific report and I haven't analyzed that yet.”

Thomas' autopsy, which was released in September, concluded he died of profound dehydration with bipolar disorder as a contributing factor.

Democratic state lawmakers have also called on Walker to remove Clarke. Thomas' death was one of four in the Milwaukee County jail within six months.

