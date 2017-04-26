Trump team softens war talk, vows other pressure on North Korea

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration told lawmakers Wednesday it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons program, as an extraordinary White House briefing served to tamp down talk of military action against an unpredictable and increasingly dangerous U.S. adversary.

President Trump welcomed Republican and Democratic senators before his secretary of State, Defense secretary, top general and national intelligence director conducted a classified briefing. The same team met with House members in the Capitol to outline the North's escalating nuclear capabilities and U.S. response options to what they called an “urgent national security threat.”

After weeks of unusually blunt military threats, the joint statement by the agency chiefs said Trump's approach “aims to pressure North Korea into dismantling its nuclear, ballistic missile and proliferation programs by tightening economic sanctions and pursuing diplomatic measures with our allies and regional partners.”

On Wednesday, South Korea started installing key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system that also has sparked Chinese and Russian concerns.

America's Pacific forces commander, Adm. Harry Harris Jr., told Congress on Wednesday the system will be operational within days. He said any North Korean missile fired at U.S. forces would be destroyed.

“If it flies, it will die,” Harris said.

The Trump administration has said all options, including a military strike, are on the table. But the administration's statement after briefing senators outlined a similar approach to the Obama administration's focus on pressuring Pyongyang to return to long-stalled denuclearization talks.

The strategy hinges greatly on the cooperation of China, North Korea's main trading partner.

China has urged restraint by both Pyongyang and Washington. In Berlin on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said North Korea must suspend its nuclear activities, but “on the other side, the large-scale military maneuvers in Korean waters should be halted.” That was a reference to U.S. and South Korean war games.

China opposes the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, being installed in South Korea.