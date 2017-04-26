Freedom Caucus supports latest GOP plan to revise ACA

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — An influential group of House conservatives threw its support behind a new Republican plan to revise the Affordable Care Act, shifting political pressure onto GOP moderates to determine the effort's fate.

The House Freedom Caucus said the amendment negotiated by its chairman, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., along with moderate Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., would drive down health care costs by allowing states to opt out of certain rules under Obamacare.

“While the revised version still does not fully repeal Obamacare, we are prepared to support it to keep our promise to the American people to lower health care costs,” the Freedom Caucus said Wednesday in an unattributed statement.

The decision was made as three conservative advocacy groups — the Club for Growth, FreedomWorks and Heritage Action for America — also declared support for the plan, adding to its momentum.

“To be clear, this is not full repeal,” Heritage Action chief executive Mike Needham said in a statement. “The amendment does, however, represent important progress in what has been a disastrous process.”

Attention now shifts to the moderate Tuesday Group, some of whose members will need to support the MacArthur amendment for it to pass.

Republican leadership can afford to lose only about 20 votes if most of the Freedom Caucus backs the measure. As of Wednesday afternoon, roughly 30 Republicans who are not members of the Freedom Caucus were either opposed or undecided.

Among them were Reps. Charlie Dent, R-Pa., Jeff Denham, R-Calif., Leonard Lance, R-N.J., Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., and Barbara Comstock, R-Va., who have said they will not support the revised bill. Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo., who supported the original bill, said he is now undecided. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., said he wants a “thorough analysis” of the new measure before he decides.

The MacArthur amendment would allow states to opt out of certain insurance reforms under the Affordable Care Act, including the requirement that health plans cover essential medical benefits and the ban on charging customers higher premiums if they have preexisting conditions.