Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Arkansas' set to conclude executions with 4th on Thursday

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 8:42 p.m.
AFP/Getty Images
(FILES) (COMBO) This combination of file pictures obtained from the Arkansas Department of Correction and created on March 17, 2017 shows death row inmates (L-R, top) Don William Davis, Stacey Eugene Johnson, Jack Harold Jones and Ledell Lee; (L-R, bottom) Jason F. McGehee, Bruce Earl Ward, Kenneth D. Williams and Marcel W. Williams. Arkansas is rushing to execute a slew of prisoners this week before its cache of lethal drugs run out, despite intense criticism and legal challenges to the southern US state's plans.What began as a macabre plan to put eight convicted murderers to death in 11 days -- a record, had it been carried out -- has now seen one prisoner executed and four win reprieves.The US Supreme Court voted 5 to 4 to deny staying the executions of all eight condemned inmates.But with the clock still ticking, Arkansas authorities are preparing to administer lethal injections April 24, 2017 to Marcel Williams and Jack Jones. Four days earlier, on April 20, Ledell Lee was put to death in the state's first execution in more than a decade. / AFP PHOTO / Arkansas Department of Correction / HO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT 'AFP PHOTO / Arkansas Department of Correction' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS HO/AFP/Getty Images
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arkansas Department of Correction shows death-row inmate Kenneth Williams. Williams' scheduled execution on April 27, 2017 won't move forward, according to a spokesman for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. Rutledge said the state will not appeal a federal judge's order staying the execution. (Arkansas Department of Correction via AP)

Updated 2 hours ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' aggressive effort to execute condemned inmates is set to conclude Thursday after the state Supreme Court refused to halt the execution of a man who killed a former deputy prison warden following an escape.

Kenneth Williams, 38, was sentenced to death for killing Cecil Boren after escaping from the Cummins Unit prison in a barrel of hog slop. Williams was initially serving a life term for killing a university cheerleader whose family he taunted when jurors spared his life.

Unless a court intervenes, Williams will die in the same prison from where he escaped in 1999.

Arkansas had scheduled eight executions over an 11-day period before one of its lethal injection drugs expires at the end of April, the most in such a compressed period since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

If Williams is put to death, the state will have carried out four of the eight it scheduled, including the nation's first double execution since 2000 on Monday night. The first of those two, Jack Jones, has stirred the most controversy after lawyers claimed there had been problems with the lethal injection.

The second execution was temporarily delayed while lawyers argued over what witnesses had seen after Jones received an injection of the sedative midazolam.

In an emergency hearing by telephone, Jeff Rosenzweig, a lawyer for death row inmates, told a federal judge that Jones' mouth moved several times when he should have been unconscious. Jones' spiritual adviser described it as “a sort of gurgling.” An observer from the state attorney general's office said it was “snoring; deep, deep sleep.”

One minute after the conference call ended, U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker allowed the second execution, of Marcel Williams, to proceed. He was dead 71 minutes later.

“Based upon what the court has learned from the eyewitnesses in regard to the execution, the court finds no support for a claim and an allegation that the execution appeared to be torturous and inhumane,” Baker said in a transcript of the hearing released on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, the Arkansas Supreme Court rejected a request to halt the execution of Kenneth Williams set for Thursday. He had escaped from the Cummins Unit- where the execution chamber is located in another part of the facility-less than three weeks into a life prison term for killing University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff cheerleader Dominique Hurd in 1998. At the conclusion of that trial, he had taunted the young woman's family by turning to them after the sentence was announced and saying “You thought I was going to die, didn't you?”

He hid in a 500-gallon barrel of hog slop being ferried from the prison kitchen to a feeding bay, and sneaked along a tree line until reaching Boren's house. He killed Boren, stole guns and Boren's truck and then drove away to Missouri. There, he crashed into a water-delivery truck, killing the driver. While in prison, he confessed to killing another person in 1998.

At the time of Boren's death, investigators said it did not appear Boren was targeted because of his former employment by the Arkansas Department of Correction.

On Wednesday a top official with the European Union - which opposes capital punishment - urged Gov. Asa Hutchinson to cancel the Thursday execution. EU Ambassador to the U.S. David O'Sullivan said the letter was “an urgent humanitarian appeal” on Williams' behalf.

“The EU recognises the serious nature of the crimes involved, and wishes to express its sincere sympathies to the surviving families and friends of the victims,” the letter said. “However, the European Union does not believe that their loss will be mitigated by the death of Mr. Williams.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.