World

Arson suspect in custody after 2 fires in Trump International Hotel

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 1:27 a.m.
In this Sept. 21, 2016, photo, the Trump International hotel is seen in Las Vegas. Fire officials say a suspect is in custody after two separate blazes were discovered at the hotel in Las Vegas. The Clark County Fire Department released a statement saying toasters, towels and various other materials were used to ignite the fires at the hotel bearing President Donald Trump's name. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS — Officials say one person was injured and a suspect is in custody after two fires were discovered at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

The Clark County Fire Department released a statement saying toasters, towels and various other materials were used to ignite the fires at the hotel bearing President Trump's name.

One blaze was in the women's restroom, on the pool deck level, and the other was in the hallway of the 17th floor.

A county spokesman said a hotel security guard was injured. Information on the extent of the guard's injuries was not available.

A police spokesman tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the man in custody is facing charges of first-degree arson and burglary.

