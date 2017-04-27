Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Physician dragged off flight settles with United Airlines

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 4:42 p.m.
FILE - In this Thursday, April 13, 2017, file photo, Thomas Demetrio, an attorney for Dr. David Dao, speaks at a news conference, in Chicago. On Thursday, April 27, 2017, United Airlines reached a settlement with Dao, the passenger who was dragged off a United Express flight on April 9, igniting a debate about poor service and a lack of customer-friendly policies on U.S. airlines. United and Dao's lawyers declined to disclose financial terms of the settlement. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)

Updated 58 minutes ago

CHICAGO — The passenger who was dragged off a United flight after he refused to give up his seat to airline employees settled with the airline for an undisclosed sum Thursday in an apparent attempt by the company to put the fiasco behind it as quickly as possible.

David Dao's legal team said in a brief statement that the agreement includes a provision that the amount will remain confidential. One his lawyers praised United CEO Oscar Munoz.

Munoz “said he was going to do the right thing, and he has,” Thomas Demetrio said in the statement. “In addition, United has taken full responsibility for what happened ... without attempting to blame others, including the city of Chicago.”

The settlement came less than three weeks after the episode, before Dao had even sued. The deal means United will not face a lawsuit that could have been costly, both in legal bills and in further public-relations damage.

United issued a brief statement, saying it was pleased to report “an amicable resolution of the unfortunate incident that occurred aboard Flight 3411.”

Cellphone video of the April 9 confrontation aboard a jetliner at Chicago's O'Hare Airport sparked widespread public outrage over the way Dao was treated.

The footage showed airport police officers pulling the 69-year-old Kentucky physician from his seat and dragging him down the aisle. His lawyer said he lost teeth and suffered a broken nose and a concussion.

In a phone interview with The Associated Press, Demetrio said the settlement also averts any lawsuit against the city of Chicago. Airport police officers who work for the city pulled Dao off the jet.

“I praise Mr. Munoz and his people for not trying to throw the city under the bus or pass the buck,” Demetrio said. “He stood in front of the world and has stated that, ‘We, United, take full responsibility.'”

Demetrio said it was “unheard of” for a company to admit responsibility so quickly and completely.

“I hope corporate America notices when you goof up, people respect you a heck of a lot more when you admit it, instead of making people go through three years of depositions, motions, court hearings.”

He said Dao was also impressed that “United stepped up to the plate.”

The incident arose from a common air travel issue — a fully booked flight. Wanting to seat four crew members, the airline offered passengers $400 and later $800 to voluntarily relinquish their seats. When no one did, United selected four passengers at random.

Three people got off the flight, but Dao refused, saying he needed to get home to treat patients the next day. The airline then summoned the officers, who forcibly removed Dao.

The incident was a major embarrassment for United. The company's response in the immediate aftermath was widely criticized. Munoz first defended the airline and described Dao as “belligerent” before publicly apologizing days later and vowing to do better.

The three airport police officers who dragged Dao from the plane were placed on leave from the Chicago Department of Aviation.

The agency released a report April 24 in which the officer who pulled Dao from his seat, James Long, gave his version of events. Long said Dao was verbally and physically abusive and was flailing his arms before he lost his balance and struck his mouth on an armrest.

The department's roughly 300 officers guard the city's two main airports but are not part of the regular Chicago police force. They receive less training and cannot carry guns inside the terminals.

Also Thursday, the airline released a report detailing mistakes that led to the incident. United said would raise to $10,000 the limit on the payments it offers to customers who give up seats on oversold flights and increase training for employees.

United has vowed to reduce, but not eliminate, overbooking.

The airline has not said whether ticket sales have dropped since Dao was removed from the jet.

