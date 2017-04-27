Trump tells Reuters 'major conflict' with North Korea possible

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

TOKYO — President Trump said he sees the chance of a “major, major conflict” with North Korea over its nuclear program, though he prefers a diplomatic solution, according to an interview with Reuters.

“There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely,” Trump told Reuters. “We'd love to solve things diplomatically but it's very difficult.”

He praised Chinese President Xi Jinping for pressing North Korea — China's neighbor and ally — saying he is “trying very hard.”

Trump spoke as national security leaders emphasized economic sanctions and diplomacy to persuade North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, even as the Pentagon ramps up its military presence in the region with an aircraft carrier battle group and submarine.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said China has threatened to impose sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

“We know that China is in communications with the regime in Pyongyang,” Tillerson said on Fox News Channel. “They confirmed to us that they had requested the regime conduct no further nuclear test.”

Tillerson said China also told the United States that it had informed North Korea “that if they did conduct further nuclear tests, China would be taking sanctions actions on their own.”

Bloomberg News and The Associated Press contributed to this report