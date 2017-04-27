Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Trump tells Reuters 'major conflict' with North Korea possible

Wire Reports | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing a Memorandum on Aluminum Imports and Threats to National Security in the Oval Office on April 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump, accompanied by, from left, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Vice President Mike Pence, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, listens to remarks from Argentine President Mauricio Macri, left, during a luncheon in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Updated 45 minutes ago

TOKYO — President Trump said he sees the chance of a “major, major conflict” with North Korea over its nuclear program, though he prefers a diplomatic solution, according to an interview with Reuters.

“There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely,” Trump told Reuters. “We'd love to solve things diplomatically but it's very difficult.”

He praised Chinese President Xi Jinping for pressing North Korea — China's neighbor and ally — saying he is “trying very hard.”

Trump spoke as national security leaders emphasized economic sanctions and diplomacy to persuade North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, even as the Pentagon ramps up its military presence in the region with an aircraft carrier battle group and submarine.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said China has threatened to impose sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

“We know that China is in communications with the regime in Pyongyang,” Tillerson said on Fox News Channel. “They confirmed to us that they had requested the regime conduct no further nuclear test.”

Tillerson said China also told the United States that it had informed North Korea “that if they did conduct further nuclear tests, China would be taking sanctions actions on their own.”

Bloomberg News and The Associated Press contributed to this report

