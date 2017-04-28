Trump wants to bill S. Korea for installation of missile defense system

SEOUL — The South Korean government reeled Friday at President Trump's sudden insistence that it expects Seoul to pay $1 billion for a missile defense system that many here do not want, the latest in a series of slights against one of the United States' leading allies in Asia.

Trump on Thursday revived — in a particularly blunt way — his campaign-trail complaints that South Korea was not paying enough for its defense and that it was getting the better deal out of a trade pact.

In the latest turn of events, Trump said he wanted the government in Seoul to pay for the Terminal High Altitude Air Defense (THAAD) system that the U.S. military installed in South Korea just this week and which is expected to become operational in the next few days.

“I informed South Korea it would be appropriate if they paid. It's a billion-dollar system,” Trump said in an interview with the Reuters news agency. “It's phenomenal, shoots missiles right out of the sky.”

The South Korean government had been reluctant to deploy the system, aimed at guarding against the North Korean threat, because it would anger China, its biggest trading partner.

The U.S. military had been urging Seoul to deploy the system, and the government finally agreed in July last year. Under their agreement, the United States would pay for the system while South Korea would supply the land for it.

But it has remained controversial. The fierce opposition only mounted when the U.S. military moved key pieces of THAAD equipment onto the deployment site in the middle of the night this week.

The idea that South Korea would have to pay for a system that many reject, analysts say, will boost support for Moon Jae-in, the liberal candidate for president who has vowed to review the previous government's decision to host the THAAD system. Moon already has a strong lead in the polls, some of which give him twice as much support as his nearest rival.

Moon's team seized on Trump's statement.

“It has become obvious that the deployment decision process was seriously flawed from the start,” Youn Kwan-suk, a spokesman for the Moon campaign, told reporters in Seoul.

“As the THAAD system will have a big impact on our security and impose huge economic costs, it's essential that we seek approval for it from the National Assembly,” Youn said, reiterating Moon's intention to review the whole plan.

Centrist Ahn Cheol-soo, who has said he will abide by the previous government's deal with the United States, said the agreement must be honored and that any changes would need National Assembly approval.

Even conservative parties that support the THAAD deployment said the issue was “a matter of trust” between the allies.

In another slight, Trump said the U.S. trade agreement with South Korea — forged during the George W. Bush administration — was “a horrible deal” and threatened to terminate it.

“It was a Hillary Clinton disaster, a deal that should've never been made,” he said in an interview Thursday night with The Washington Post.

During a visit to South Korea earlier this month, Vice President Pence said the administration wants to overhaul the deal to make it fairer to the United States.

South Korean authorities said Friday that they had not been informed of either proposal.”Our basic position remains unchanged,” South Korea's Defense Ministry said in a statement. The THAAD agreement reached last year, whereby South Korea provides the land and the United States the equipment, remains in force, it said.

An official at the Trade Ministry said the South Korean government has not received a request to renegotiate the trade deal or a notice it was being torn up. “We are trying to understand what President Trump said exactly and the context of his remark,” a ministry official told local media.

The Foreign Ministry said it planned to lodge a complaint with Washington over this “diplomatic discourtesy,” an official there said.