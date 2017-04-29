Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Marchers use Trump's 100th day to protest climate policies

The Associated Press | Saturday, April 29, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
DENVER, CO - APRIL 29: Loise Gilmer of Parker, Colorado protests at the People's Climate March on Denver on April 29, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. The protest, which focused on climate change, coincided with President Donald Trump's 100th day in office. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)
Demonstrators protest as they march on Pennsylvania Avenue, during the People's Climate March in Washington DC, on April, 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jose Luis MaganaJOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP/Getty Images
People march during the '100 Days of Failure' protest, marking the first 100 days of the administration of US President Donald Trump on April 29, 2017 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Donald EMMERTDONALD EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images
Trump supporters attend the '100 Days of Failure' protest, marking the first 100 days of the administration of US President Donald Trump on April 29, 2017 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Donald EMMERT AND DON EMMERTDONALD EMMERT,DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images
People march during the '100 Days of Failure' protest, marking the first 100 days of the administration of US President Donald Trump on April 29, 2017 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Donald EMMERTDONALD EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images
People march during the '100 Days of Failure' protest, marking the first 100 days of the administration of US President Donald Trump on April 29, 2017 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Donald EMMERT AND DON EMMERTDONALD EMMERT,DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images
People march during the '100 Days of Failure' protest, marking the first 100 days of the administration of US President Donald Trump on April 29, 2017 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Donald EMMERT AND DON EMMERTDONALD EMMERT,DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images
People march during the '100 Days of Failure' protest, marking the first 100 days of the administration of US President Donald Trump on April 29, 2017 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Donald EMMERTDONALD EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images
People march during the '100 Days of Failure' protest, marking the first 100 days of the administration of US President Donald Trump on April 29, 2017 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Donald EMMERTDONALD EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators wearing paper mache heads representing President Donald Trump and the planet Earth, walk along Pennsylvania Ave., in front of the White House in Washington, during a demonstration and march, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Thousands of people gather across the country to march in protest of President Donald Trump's environmental policies, which have included rolling back restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Participants walk along Pennsylvania Ave., in front of the White House in Washington, during a demonstration and march, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Thousands of people gather across the country to march in protest of President Donald Trump's environmental policies, which have included rolling back restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants. The demonstrators sat down for 100 seconds to mark President Trump's first 100 days in office. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Demonstrators sit on the ground along Pennsylvania Ave. in front of the White House in Washington, Saturday, April 29, 2017, during a demonstration and march. Thousands of people gathered across the country to march in protest of President Donald Trump's environmental policies, which have included rolling back restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants. The demonstrators sat down for 100 seconds to mark President Trump's first 100 days in office. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Demonstrators sit on the ground along Pennsylvania Ave. in front of the White House in Washington, Saturday, April 29, 2017, during a demonstration and march. Thousands of people gathered across the country to march in protest of President Donald Trump's environmental policies, which have included rolling back restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants. The demonstrators sat down for 100 seconds to mark President Trump's first 100 days in office. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
SEATTLE, WA - APRIL 29: Demonstrators from the Backbone Campaign join the People's Climate March on April 29, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. People are marching in cities across the country on President Trump's 100th day in office to protest his environmental policies. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)
SEATTLE, WA - APRIL 29: The Backbone Campaign ride in a wooden train mimicking windmills in the People's Climate March on April 29, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. People are marching in cities across the country on President Trump's 100th day in office to protest his environmental policies. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)
Demonstrators protest as they march in Pennsylvania Avenue, during the People's Climate March in Washington DC, on April, 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jose Luis MaganaJOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators protest as they march in front of the White House, during the People's Climate March in Washington DC, on April, 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jose Luis MaganaJOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP/Getty Images
A police officers escorts a Trump supporter who was taunting demonstrators at the '100 Days of Failure' protest and march, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in New York. ( Thousands of people across the U.S. are marching on President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office to demand action on climate change. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Participants walk along Pennsylvania Ave., in front of the White House in Washington, during a demonstration and march, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Thousands of people gathered across the country to march in protest of President Donald Trump's environmental policies, which have included rolling back restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants. The demonstrators sat down for 100 seconds to mark President Trump's first 100 days in office. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Trump supporters hold a counter rally during '100 Days of Failure' protest and march, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in New York. Thousands of people across the U.S. are marching on President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office to demand action on climate change. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Trump supporters, right, taunt one of the organizers of the '100 Days of Failure' protest and march, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in New York. Thousands of people across the U.S. are marching on President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office to demand action on climate change. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Trump supporters hold a counter rally during '100 Days of Failure' protest and march, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in New York. Thousands of people across the U.S. are marching on President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office to demand action on climate change. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Participants walk along Pennsylvania Ave., in front of the White House in Washington, during a demonstration and march, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Thousands of people gather across the country to march in protest of President Donald Trump's environmental policies, which have included rolling back restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants. The demonstrators sat down for 100 seconds to mark President Trump's first 100 days in office. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
DENVER, CO - APRIL 29: Leah Stein of Parker, Colorado holds a sign while protesting at the People's Climate March on Denver on April 29, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. The protest, which focused on climate change, coincided with President Donald Trump's 100th day in office. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - APRIL 29: Michael Alcazar of Denver, Colorado at the People's Climate March on Denver on April 29, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. The protest, which focused on climate change, coincided with President Donald Trump's 100th day in office. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - APRIL 29: Thousands of protestors gather in Denver Civic Center Park at the People's Climate March on Denver on April 29, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. The protest, which focused on climate change, coincided with President Donald Trump's 100th day in office. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - APRIL 29: Stan Gelb and his wife Beth Utton, both of Longmont, Colorado, hold signs while protesting at the People's Climate March on Denver on April 29, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. The protest, which focused on climate change, coincided with President Donald Trump's 100th day in office. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - APRIL 29: Joe McGregor, 66, of Denver, Colorado holds a resist sign at the People's Climate March on Denver on April 29, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. The protest, which focused on climate change, coincided with President Donald Trump's 100th day in office. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - APRIL 29: Meteorologist Lis Cohen of Denver, Colorado holds a sign while cheering on protesters at the People's Climate March on Denver on April 29, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. The protest, which focused on climate change, coincided with President Donald Trump's 100th day in office. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 29: A Trump supporter (C) confronts activists as people take part in the '100 Days of Failure' protest on April 29, 2017 in New York City. Activists are protesting against Trump on his 100th day in office. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 29: People march from the U.S. Capitol to the White House for the People's Climate Movement to protest President Donald Trump's enviromental policies April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. Demonstrators across the country are gathering to demand a clean energy economy. (Photo by Astrid Riecken/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
Updated 52 minutes ago

SEATTLE — Thousands of people across the U.S. marched Saturday on President Donald Trump's 100th day in office to demand action on climate change.

At the marquee event, the Peoples Climate March in Washington, D.C., tens of thousands of demonstrators made their way down Pennsylvania Avenue in sweltering heat on their way to encircle the White House.

Organizers said about 300 sister marches or rallies were being held around the country, including in Seattle, Boston and San Francisco. In Chicago, marchers headed from the city's federal plaza to Trump Tower.

“We are here because there is no Planet B,” the Rev. Mariama White-Hammond of Bethel AME Church told the crowd in Boston.

Participants said they're objecting to Trump's rollback of restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants, among other things. Trump has called climate change a hoax, disputing the overwhelming consensus of scientists that the world is warming and that man-made carbon emissions are primarily to blame.

More than 2,000 people gathered at the Maine State House in Augusta. Speakers included a lobsterman, a solar company owner and members of the Penobscot Nation tribe.

“I've seen firsthand the impacts of climate change to not only the Gulf of Maine, but also to our evolving fisheries, and to the coastal communities that depend upon them,” said lobsterman Richard Nelson, of Friendship, Maine.

People in the crowd spoke about the importance of addressing climate change to industries such as renewable energy, forestry, farming and seafood. Saharlah Farah, a 16-year old immigrant from Somalia who lives in Portland, talked about how climate change could have a bigger toll on marginalized groups that have less financial resources.

“But I see untapped power here today,” she said.

A demonstration stretched for several blocks in downtown Tampa, Florida, where marchers said they were concerned about the threat rising seas pose to the city.

People gathered on Boston Common carried signs with slogans such as “Dump Trump.” Handmade signs at Seattle's march included the general - “Love Life” - and the specific - “Don't Kill Otters.”

Some of the marches drew big-name attendees, including former Vice President Al Gore and actor Leonardo DiCaprio in the nation's capital and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at a Montpelier event.

“Honored to join Indigenous leaders and native peoples as they fight for climate justice,” DiCaprio tweeted.

