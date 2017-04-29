Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Blast kills American near fight for Mosul

The Washington Post | Saturday, April 29, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A U.S. service member died of wounds inflicted by an explosive device outside of the city of Mosul in Iraq, the Pentagon said in a release Saturday.

The release from the U.S.-led coalition gave no other details, and a Pentagon spokesman was unable to elaborate. It is unclear whether the blast was combat-related. Mosul has been the site of heavy fighting since October as Iraqi forces have attempted to rout the Islamic State from the city.

Saturday's death, if caused by hostile fire, would be the fifth U.S. combat death in Iraq since the start of the campaign against the Islamic State there in 2014, and the first during the Trump administration. In October, Navy Chief Petty Officer Jason C. Finan was killed by a roadside bomb on the outskirts of Mosul just days after the battle to retake the city began.

There are more than 5,000 U.S. troops in Iraq assisting the country's military in its fight against the Islamic State. Some of the U.S. forces are in roles that bring them close and sometimes to the front lines. The Pentagon has stressed that the U.S. military is not directly fighting the Islamic State on the ground, instead saying the troops are in fire support and advisory positions. Often, however, U.S. troops are spotted on the front lines calling in airstrikes and assisting local forces.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.