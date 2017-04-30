Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Cedar Point amusement park adds metal detectors

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 30, 2017, 1:33 p.m.
In this July 2, 2014, file photo, Matt Ouimet, chief executive of Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., greets a guest at Cedar Point amusement park, in Sandusky, Ohio. Amusement park visitors to the “Roller Coaster Capital of the World” can expect slightly longer wait times during the 2017 season to pass through new metal detectors. The parent firm of Cedar Point added another level of security to all of its parks.

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Amusement park visitors to the “Roller Coaster Capital of the World” can expect slightly longer wait times to pass through new metal detectors.

The parent firm of Cedar Point added another level of security to all of its parks.

Cedar Point spokesman Tony Clark says the process for passing through metal detectors should go quickly.

Cedar Point will open Saturday with a newly expanded water park called Cedar Point Shores. It has the second most roller coasters in the world behind Six Flags Magic Mountain in Clarita, California.

The park is in Sandusky, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of Cleveland. It sits on lake Erie.

Cedar Fair L.P. operates 11 amusement parks in the U.S., including Knott's Berry Farm in California and Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Pennsylvania.

