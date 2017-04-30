Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Federal judge hands down $33 million malpractice judgment

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 30, 2017, 9:09 p.m.

Updated 15 minutes ago

MIAMI — Marla Dixon was in the final stage of labor and ready to deliver a baby boy when the obstetrician arrived at her bedside at North Shore Medical Center in Miami.

It was not a high-risk pregnancy. But over the next 90 minutes, the doctor made a series of missteps that led to a tragic outcome for Dixon and her baby — and a $33.8 million malpractice judgment, according to a federal lawsuit.

The Miami Herald reports the verdict ruled the doctor ordered nurses to restart a drug to strengthen contractions, failed to perform a Cesarean section — and walked away from Dixon's room for long periods, once for an eight-minute phone call from his stockbroker.

The verdict was handed down by U.S. District Judge Robert Scola in late April.

By the time the baby was delivered on Dec. 2, 2013, he was blue in the face and his limbs were limp, according to the verdict handed down by U.S. District Judge Robert Scola. It took a medical team to revive the infant, named Earl Jr., and by then he had severe brain damage from lack of oxygen, according to the lawsuit filed by Dixon and the boy's father, Earl Reese-Thornton, Sr.

The doctor, Dixon said later, blamed her for not pushing hard enough.

He also tried to cover his tracks by falsifying the 19-year-old mother's medical record with a note that made it appear she had refused a C-section, according to the testimony of the nurse in charge of delivery. “Not one time did he apologize,” Dixon said of the doctor, whose name is Ata Atogho. “He didn't care. He kept going on with his lies. He blamed me.”

Lawyers for the U.S. Attorney's Office represented Atogho in the Dixon case because he worked for the federally funded Jessie Trice Community Health Center at the time.

