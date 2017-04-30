Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Trump adviser to leave the White House

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 30, 2017, 10:39 p.m.

Updated 22 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — An adviser to President Trump will be leaving the White House

A senior administration official says Sebastian Gorka, a former counterterrorism analyst for Fox News who joined the administration as a counterterrorism adviser, will be leaving the White House in the coming days.

The official says that Gorka had initially been hired to play a key role on the Strategic Initiatives Group, an advisory panel created by Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon to run parallel to the National Security Council.

But that group fizzled out in the early months of the administration. Gorka was unable to get clearance for the National Security Council after he was charged last year with carrying a weapon at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The official spoke anonymously to discuss private personnel matters. Attempts to reach Gorka by email for comment were not immediately successful.

