World

Trump quotes about Andrew Jackson and the Civil War

The Associated Press | Monday, May 1, 2017, 11:33 a.m.
In this March 1, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with House and Senate leadership in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.

Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — Speaking to The Washington Examiner reporter Salena Zito last week, President Trump made some puzzling claims about President Andrew Jackson, who died 16 years before the outbreak of the Civil War. The interview was set to air Monday on “Main Street Meets the Beltway” on Sirius XM radio, which posted an excerpt on Twitter. The exchange:

TRUMP: They said my campaign is most like, my campaign and win was most like Andrew Jackson with his campaign. And I said, “When was Andrew Jackson?” It was 1828. That's a long time ago. That's Andrew Jackson. And he had a very, very mean and nasty campaign. Because they said this was the meanest and the nastiest. And unfortunately it continues.

ZITO: His wife died.

TRUMP: His wife died. They destroyed his wife and she died. And, you know, he was a swashbuckler. But when his wife died, you know, he visited her grave every day. I visited her grave actually, because I was in Tennessee.

ZITO: Oh, that's right, you were in Tennessee.

TRUMP: And it was amazing. The people of Tennessee are amazing people. Well, they love Andrew Jackson. They love Andrew Jackson in Tennessee.

ZITO: Yeah, he's a fascinating -

TRUMP: I mean, had Andrew Jackson been a little later, you wouldn't have had the Civil War. He was a very tough person, but he had a big heart, and he was really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War. He said, “There's no reason for this.” People don't realize, you know, the Civil War, you think about it, why?

ZITO: Yeah -

TRUMP: People don't ask that question. But why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?

