Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

1 dead, several hurt in University of Texas stabbings

The Associated Press | Monday, May 1, 2017, 4:24 p.m.
Students wait near the scene after a fatal stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus Monday, May, 1, 2017. (Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Law enforcement officers secure the scene after a fatal stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus Monday, May, 1, 2017. (Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
A person is treated by first responders after a deadly stabbing attack on University of Texas campus in Austin, Texas, Monday, May 1, 2017. (Emily Johnson via AP)

Updated 44 minutes ago

AUSTIN, Texas — An attacker with a machete-like knife fatally stabbed one person and wounded at least three others Monday on the University of Texas campus, and police had a suspect in custody, authorities said.

Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that one person died at the scene near a gym. The others were taken to the hospital with potentially serious wounds. There also were reports of additional patients with non-life-threatening injuries, the agency said.

Student Rachel Prichett said she was standing in line at a food truck outside the gym when she saw a man with a knife that resembled a machete approach the person standing behind her.

“The guy was standing next to me,” Prichett said. “He grabbed him by the shoulder and shoved the knife in it. I just started running as fast as I could.”

Ray Arredondo, 22, said he was walking to his car when a mass of students near the gym started running.

“They were just screaming, ‘Run! Get out of here!'” Arredondo said.

He later saw what looked like CPR being performed on someone outside the front door of the gym. Another student, Arredondo said, was sitting on a bench being treated for cuts to the head or neck.

Student Peter Hasse said he saw police put a suspect in handcuffs and into a patrol car. The man in custody seemed calm, Hasse said.

Authorities cordoned off the scene to keep students away as a large contingent of state and local police, including officers in helicopters, swarmed the area.

The University of Texas is blocks from downtown Austin and the Texas Capitol building and is one of the nation's largest universities.

The attack occurred in the central campus, just a short walk from the administration building and landmark clock tower that was scene of a mass shooting in 1966.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.