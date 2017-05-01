Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

French voter rallies bring unrest on May Day

The Associated Press | Monday, May 1, 2017, 10:27 p.m.



PARIS — Far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron hunted working class votes Monday, entering the final week of an increasingly nasty campaign for president. Thousands across France celebrated May Day by showing their top concerns are jobs and the kind of country the next leader will give them.

Amid the holiday marches, masked demonstrators threw firebombs at police in Paris before being dispersed by tear gas. Four officers were injured, with one seriously burned in the face, Interior Minister Matthias Fekl said.

While violence from fringe groups is a standard presence in French demonstrations, at least some of those who mixed in the union-organized march came with an angry message against both candidates.

“Not one or the other; instead it's the people's self-defense” read one sign.

“Macron equals Louis XVI, Le Pen equals Le Pen,” read another, a reference to Marine Le Pen's father, Jean-Marie, the co-founder of the anti-immigration National Front party known for his extremist views.

Sunday's runoff election is being watched closely by other European governments and financial markets to see if the French hand power to the populist Le Pen.

Mainstream parties on the left and right failed to form a bloc against her as they did in 2002 when Jean-Marie Le Pen was trounced by Jacques Chirac.

Addressing thousands at a venue outside Paris, Marine Le Pen skewered Macron, a former investment banker, as a puppet of financiers and Islamic fundamentalists, a lapdog of Socialist President Francois Hollande and a member of the “caviar left.” His pro-business policies, she warned, would leave French workers hungry.

Cheers of “Marine President!” and anti-immigrant chants rose to the rafters.

Whether she wanted it or not, Le Pen got an endorsement from her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who co-founded the National Front party she now leads.

