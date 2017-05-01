Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Nevada coalition seeks unprecedented insulin refund law

The Associated Press | Monday, May 1, 2017, 10:27 p.m.

Updated 44 minutes ago

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Aiming to rein in soaring prescription drug prices, an unlikely Nevada coalition is trying to force pharmaceutical companies to disclose how they set insulin prices — and issue refunds to diabetics or insurance companies if price hikes surpass inflation.

Las Vegas casino owners have banded together with their employees' unions of cooks, servers and other resort workers to support the unprecedented legislation in their effort to control their own medical insurance costs.

The bill expected to face its first vote in early May would attempt to cap how much employers, insurers and corporate middle men pay for insulin, which is injected to manage blood sugar levels. Lawmakers also hope the bill would cap what diabetics pay out of their own pockets near their current cost levels — typically between $50 and $600 per month, depending on dinsurance coverage.

It remains far from clear that the bill, if passed, would survive legal challenges or have the intended effect. But it would make Nevada the first U.S. state to force detailed release of drugmakers' proprietary information and effectively establish a price control on prescription drugs via the refund plan.

The bill is expected to pass in both houses of Nevada's Democratic-controlled Legislature. Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval did not rule out signing it.

The move in Nevada illustrates public ire reaching critical mass over price hikes on insulin, epinephrine, antibiotics and other common prescription medicines, said Steve Brozak, president of the New Jersey-based WBB Securities investment banking firm, which focuses on health care.

