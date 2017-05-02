Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Some food chains to post calorie counts this week despite delay in federal rule

Chicago Tribune | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 7:39 p.m.
Items on the breakfast menu, including the calories, are posted at a McDonald's restaurant in New York.

Updated 41 minutes ago

Some chain restaurants, grocery and convenience stores are moving ahead with plans to post calorie counts on menus and food labels this week, despite a late reprieve from the Food and Drug Administration.

A rule mandating the posting of calorie counts, first proposed as part of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, had been set to go into effect Friday. The FDA said Monday that the new deadline for all businesses that sell prepared food and have 20 or more locations to post calories is May 7, 2018, allowing it more time to find ways to make compliance cheaper and more flexible.

The rule's implementation already had been delayed several times, but this latest postponement came just four days before businesses were supposed to comply. That means that, in many cases, all of the money required to get in line with the rule - from testing recipes to training staff and printing those new menus - has already been spent.

Chicago-area Krispy Kreme franchisee operator Carlos Larcada said that the chain is moving ahead with posting calorie counts in its stores even though it has another year to comply.

“The delay came too late, and we are moving forward with complying with the original effective date of this Friday as the research, training and printing was already completed,” he said.

Many of the country's largest restaurant chains already put calories on their menus, a move advocates say tends to lead consumers to select lighter options. But pizza chains objected to spending thousands of dollars to post menu boards in stores, where only a small part of their mostly delivery customer base places orders. And convenience and grocery chains argued that the rule was too restaurant-focused, leaving little flexibility for all the ways in which they sell food. Menu boards are also expensive, ranging anywhere from $500 to $2,000 depending on size and style, and that cost is multiplied by hundreds or thousands of locations for some of the biggest chains.

Opponents of the regulation had petitioned the Trump administration to delay the rules, and also pushed their own bill in Congress. The Common Sense Nutrition Disclosure Act would dilute and remove some of the regulations, like allowing for a single menu board on salad bars instead of labels near each dish and allowing businesses that do a majority of their business online, like pizza restaurants, to post calories solely on their websites.

The Domino's-backed lobbying group American Pizza Community said in a statement Tuesday, “The previous approach threatened to impose excessive burdens on thousands of small businesses without achieving meaningful improvements in educating consumers.”

But Margo Wootan, director of Nutrition Policy at the Center for Science in the Public Interest, accused the Trump administration of “myopically putting Big Food's interests over the interests of American consumers.”

“Special interests are prevailing on the Trump administration to delay or undo many of the important nutrition advances of the last decade,” she said.

