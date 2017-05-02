White Baton Rouge officers won't face federal charges in black man's death

He could get up to life in prison and a $250,000 fine at sentencing. No sentencing date was set.

The plea from Michael Slager, 35, happened five months after a jury deadlocked on state murder charges against him in the 2015 shooting of Walter Scott. South Carolina prosecutors had planned to retry Slager, but as part of Tuesday's plea bargain, they agreed to drop the murder case.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A white former police officer whose killing of an unarmed black man running from a traffic stop was captured on cellphone video pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal civil rights charges that could send him to prison for decades.

The Department of Justice will not bring federal civil rights charges against two police officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling, the 37-year-old black man whose shooting by police last summer set off days of protest in Baton Rouge.

The decision, first reported Tuesday by The Washington Post, was confirmed by two sources familiar with the investigation. A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.

The Justice Department and the FBI launched a probe of Sterling's death July 7, two days after he was shot after police responded to a 911 call about a man who made a threat with a gun in front of a mini-mart. Witness and police accounts differed on whether Sterling was threatening officers and whether he had reached for a gun.

The investigation sought to find out whether officers had violated Sterling's civil rights and if the shooting was justified. It's the first investigation into a high-profile police shooting to be completed during the Trump administration under Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The news of no federal charges does not mean the officers involved are in the clear. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office has said it will look at evidence from the investigation to see if state charges are warranted. The officers, Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, both white, were put on administrative leave after the shooting.

Civil rights groups, which have criticized changes in the Justice Department's approach to policing under Sessions, had closely watched for the announcement on the investigation into Sterling's death. This week, Baton Rouge was on edge as rumors spread that an announcement in the case was imminent.

“We are not aware and the family is not aware of any decision from the Department of Justice one way or another,” said Justin Bamberg, a lawyer for Sterling's family. “We can only hope that the Department of Justice will inform the family beforehand so it does not have to hear the news in the newspaper or on TV.”

A spokesman for the Louisiana governor says his office has not been notified of any federal decision.

Sessions, a critic of federal investigations of local police, has signaled a new approach toward federal oversight of local law enforcement on issues including use of force and measures to combat discrimination. Last month, he ordered a review of reform-oriented consent agreements between the federal government and local police, saying the “misdeeds of individual bad actors should not impugn or undermine the legitimate and honorable work that law enforcement officers and agencies perform.”

Court-enforced consent decrees are intended to broadly change police practices — often those related to discrimination or arrest procedures — and differ from investigations into specific incidents like that in Baton Rouge. But civil rights groups said the investigation results in Louisiana could give insight into how the government would treat police shooting investigations and reform efforts that were promoted under President Barack Obama.

The protests in the Baton Rouge case, which led to 200 arrests, centered in part on disputes over what happened of the moments before Sterling's death. They were also a response to broader tensions in Baton Rouge between police and African-Americans, who said they had been long mistreated by officers, and became a flash point in the Black Lives Matter movement.

The altercation between Sterling and police and the shooting were caught on bystander cellphone video and surveillance footage. The officers at the scene wore body cameras, but police said they fell off before the shooting.

The officers were responding to an anonymous 911 call reporting that someone had made a threat with a gun in front of the Triple S Food Mart. Officers found Sterling in front of the store, where he was known to hawk music CDs. In videos, the officers first shout at Sterling to get on the ground, then tackle him. While he's pinned down, a voice is heard yelling, “He's got a gun! Gun!” before gunshots are heard.

A police report said Sterling was hit with a stun gun after not complying with officers' orders to put his hands on the hood of a car. The report said officers saw the butt of a gun in one of Sterling's pant pockets and that he tried to reach for it.

It is unclear whether Sterling had a gun. At least one video showed police pulling an object that could be a gun in Sterling's pocket, though it was not clear if he reached for the object. The convenience store's owner, who recorded the incident on video, said Sterling did not threaten officers.

Local reports said that Salamoni, who had been on the force for three years, shot Sterling, who died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and back, according to the local coroner. His death was ruled a homicide.