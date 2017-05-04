Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Former warlord returns from exile, joins Afghan president in call for peace

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 7:27 p.m.
AFP/Getty Images
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai (L) Afghan warlord and ex-prime minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar (C) and Afghan former Mujahideen leader and hardline Islamist, Abdul Rasul Sayaf (R) listen to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani address a special ceremony at The Presidential Palace in Kabul on May 4, 2017. Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, who returned to Kabul on May 4, after more than 20 years, is one of Afghanistan's most notorious warlords, chiefly remembered for his siege of the capital in the bloody civil war of the 1990s. A former prime minister, Hekmatyar was a prominent anti-Soviet commander in the 1980s and stands accused of killing thousands of people in Kabul from 1992 to 1996, a period when various mujahideen factions fought each other for supremacy and which ended when the Taliban emerged victorious. / AFP PHOTO / NOORULLAH SHIRZADANOORULLAH SHIRZADA/AFP/Getty Images

KABUL, Afghanistan — A former Afghan warlord who became the first insurgent to sign on to a peace deal has arrived in Kabul with an entourage of more than 100 pick-up trucks packed with his men, some brandishing automatic rifles and rocket launchers.

Thursday's appearance in the Afghan capital was Gulbuddin Hekmatyar's first in 21 years.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani welcomed Hekmatyar to the presidential palace. Ghani is championing a peace deal he hopes would be embraced by others.

But Taliban spokesman, Zabihulah Mujahid, promptly told The Associated Press over the telephone the insurgents consider Hekmatyar's visit to Kabul insignificant.

Hekmatyar's Hezb-e-Islami group was thrown out by the Taliban in 1996, when the insurgents imposed their harsh brand of Islamic rule across Afghanistan, at the same time ending brutal infighting among militant groups.

