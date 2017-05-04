Britain's Prince Philip, 95, to retire from royal duties
LONDON — Prince Philip, the consort known for his constant support of his wife Queen Elizabeth II as well as for his occasional gaffes, will retire from royal duties this fall, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.
Philip, 95, made the decision with the full support of the queen, the palace said in a statement. The royal, known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has suffered from heart disease and other ailments in recent years but has nonetheless maintained a vigorous public schedule.
The royal joked about his advanced years at a reception with the queen Thursday, saying “I can't stand up much longer” after a well-wisher expressed sadness at his decision to retire.
He seemed to be in good health and a fine mood the day before during an appearance at a London cricket club, where he quipped about being the world's most experienced person when it comes to unveiling plaques.