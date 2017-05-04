Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Britain's Prince Philip, 95, to retire from royal duties

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 7:27 p.m.
(Files) In this file picture taken on December 4, 1961, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, laugh as they watch the Susu dancers during their visit at the Northern Province of Sierra Leone. Britain's Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will retire from public engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, May 4, 2017 in a surprise announcement. The Duke of Edinburgh, who turns 96 on June 10, is the longest-serving consort in British history, and is still in good health. / AFP PHOTO / STRINGERSTRINGER/AFP/Getty Images

LONDON — Prince Philip, the consort known for his constant support of his wife Queen Elizabeth II as well as for his occasional gaffes, will retire from royal duties this fall, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

Philip, 95, made the decision with the full support of the queen, the palace said in a statement. The royal, known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has suffered from heart disease and other ailments in recent years but has nonetheless maintained a vigorous public schedule.

The royal joked about his advanced years at a reception with the queen Thursday, saying “I can't stand up much longer” after a well-wisher expressed sadness at his decision to retire.

He seemed to be in good health and a fine mood the day before during an appearance at a London cricket club, where he quipped about being the world's most experienced person when it comes to unveiling plaques.

