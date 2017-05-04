The latest in Flint's water crisis: Pay for it or lose your home
Updated 41 minutes ago
Thousands of Flint, Mich., residents have been warned that they could lose their homes if they don't pay outstanding water bills — even as the city has just begun replacing lead-tainted pipes after a contamination crisis linked to a dozen deaths.
Warning letters were mailed to 8,002 residents in April, according to the city, a few weeks after state officials ended a program that was paying the majority of their water bills.
But many Flint residents still don't trust their taps, lining up for free bottled water or installing city-recommended filters after revelations in 2014 and 2015 that dangerous levels of lead had leached into the system.
“I'm not going to give them one penny,” a resident who owed $822.62 told the Toronto Star in March, shortly before letters warning of tax liens were mailed out.
More than $5.8 million in water and sewer charges need to be collected, according to the city.