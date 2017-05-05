Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

2 killed when cargo plane goes off runway in West Virginia

The Associated Press | Friday, May 5, 2017, 9:45 a.m.

Updated 29 minutes ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The pilot and co-pilot were killed when a cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport Friday morning, an airport official said.

After crashing, the plane went down a steep, wooded hill and emergency crews were trying to reach the crash site from above and below, airport spokesman Mike Plante said.

“It's difficult terrain to negotiate,” Plante said.

The Air Cargo Carriers plane had flown from Louisville, Ky., and arrived at the West Virginia airport at 5:43 a.m., Plante said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Charleston airport officials have proposed spending $290 million to rebuild and extend the airport runway after a landslide in 2015 took out a church and an unoccupied house. The proposal calls for lengthening the runway from about 6,800 feet to 8,000 feet.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.