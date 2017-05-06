Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

West Virginia airport reopened after cargo plane crash

The Associated Press | Saturday, May 6, 2017, 4:18 p.m.
Part of a cargo plane lays on the ground following a fatal crash at Yeager Airport in Charleston, W. Va., Friday, May 5, 2017. The plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a hillside at the West Virginia airport Friday morning, an airport official said.

Updated 8 minutes ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A runway at a West Virginia airport reopened Saturday after a propeller plane carrying UPS cargo crashed, killing the pilot and co-pilot.

Mike Plante, a spokesman at Yeager Airport in Charleston, said in a statement that National Transportation Safety Board investigators released the runway for reopening on Saturday.

Plante says maintenance crews swept and reconditioned the runway and the airport was officially reopened just after noon.

Officials say the runway was gouged when the Air Cargo Carriers plane made a hard landing and went off the edge of a steep, wooded hillside on Friday. There was no fire, but responders had to cut their way through thick brush and trees from above and below to reach the bodies of the pilot and co-pilot.

The Air Cargo Carriers plane had departed from Louisville, Ky., at 5:43 a.m. and arrived at the Charleston airport at 6:51 a.m., Plante said.

NTSB lead investigator Bill English said the sky was overcast, with about 10 miles of visibility under the cloud cover, which began at about 500 feet above the ground.

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines canceled flights during the airport's closure.

“We appreciate the patience of our passengers during this difficult time,” Yeager Airport Executive Director Terry Sayre said.

The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash. Joining the NTSB probe is Short Brothers Co. of Northern Ireland, which makes the Short 330, a small, twin-engine turboprop.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.