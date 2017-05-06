Snake fan hunts pythons to save other critters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

IN THE FLORIDA EVERGLADES Florida is paying $8.10 an hour to hunt invasive Burmese pythons in the Everglades, but Brian Hargrove says he'd work for free.

He's enjoying special access to state-owned wetlands and reliving his teenage years, when catching snakes gave him something better to do than join a Miami gang. It's the best job ever for a man with a cobra tattooed over his heart.

“I feel like I won the lottery, and I make minimum wage,” Hargrove said.

But he must kill the pythons he finds.

“The last thing I ever want to do is kill a snake,” he said. “I love snakes. It's not their fault.”

There is a long list of reasons why the pythons must die: all the animals they've eaten. It's estimated 90 percent of many native mammals have ended up in pythons' stomachs — they had never faced such a voracious predator before pet pythons escaped or were dumped into the Everglades.

Hargrove, of Cutler Bay, is one of 25 hunters selected to kill pythons through June 1 for the South Florida Water Management District, the state agency overseeing Everglades restoration. Traps, snake-sniffing dogs, radio-tracking implants, occasional cold snaps and two public roundups so far have failed to significantly reduce the population of the giant constrictors. Florida's wildlife commission announced Monday new prizes and plans to hire additional contractors to boost python removals from state-managed lands.

“We're trying to save the deer, the alligator, the rabbits, the rat snakes, the rattlesnakes — everything is slowly but surely disappearing,” Hargrove said.