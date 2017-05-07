Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Somalia says regional al-Shabab leader is killed in raid

The Associated Press | Sunday, May 7, 2017, 5:42 p.m.

MOGADISHU — A regional leader of the al-Shabab extremist group has been killed in a raid by Somalia's military, the government announced Sunday, as the country's new offensive against the fighters moves ahead.

The statement by Somalia's information minister said Lower Shabelle regional leader Moalin Osman Abdi Badil and three associates were killed Friday in Bariire village west of the capital, Mogadishu.

There is no immediate comment from the extremist group.

The raid came a day after a U.S. service member was killed while supporting an operation by Somalia's military in the same area. The Pentagon called it the first U.S. combat death in Somalia since 1993. That's when U.S. forces pulled out of the Horn of Africa nation in the wake of the “Black Hawk Down” incident in which two helicopters were shot down and bodies of American soldiers were dragged through the streets.

Both Somalia and the United States are stepping up efforts against the Somalia-based al-Shabab, which has carried out attacks in other parts of East Africa and continues to target the Somali capital with deadly bombings.

Somalia's new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on April 6 declared the country a war zone and launched a new offensive against al-Shabab, while offering the extremists a 60-day amnesty period to surrender.

“Leave al-Shabab now,” the government statement said Sunday. “Defect, as many of your brothers are beginning to do.”

Somalia's military is under growing pressure to take full responsibility for the long-chaotic country's security as a multinational African Union force prepares to start withdrawing in 2018. The U.S. military has been supporting Somalia in recent years with a small number of special operations forces and counter-terror advisers, along with a number of airstrikes against al-Shabab.

