Report: North Korea detains another U.S. citizen

North Korea claimed it detained another U.S. citizen Sunday, stoking further discord as the two countries face their biggest tensions in years.

The North's state media said Kim Hak Song, who worked at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, was arrested on Saturday on charges of “hostile acts” against the country. This would bring the tally to four U.S. citizens held by the reclusive nation.

“The relevant authority is currently carrying out a detailed investigation into the crime of Kim Hak Song,” Korean Central News Agency said. The report did not specify the nature of the “hostile acts” or offer any further information about Kim.

Officials confirmed Wednesday they also were holding an accounting instructor tied to the school, which was founded by evangelical Christians in 2010. They said Kim Sang Dok, who also goes by the name Tony Kim, was arrested at the Pyongyang airport for “hostile criminal acts” intended to subvert the country.

State media did not say whether the two detentions were connected.

A State Department official said the agency was aware of reports about the arrest and considers the security of U.S. citizens one of its “highest priorities.” The agency declined to comment further, citing privacy considerations.

Because the United States has no embassy in North Korea, Sweden assists with consular matters involving American citizens.

North Korea last year sentenced University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier to hard labor after officials accused him of trying to steal a propaganda sign from a Pyongyang hotel. It also sentenced Korean American businessman Kim Dong Chul to 10 years of hard labor for espionage charges.

Officials have held Canadian pastor Hyeon Soo Lim since 2015.

The latest arrest came days after American officials pressed the United Nations for stronger sanctions to thwart North Korea's nuclear weapons ambitions. The United States also recently directed an aircraft carrier strike group toward the Korean Peninsula.

“Failing to act now on the most pressing security issue in the world may bring catastrophic consequences,” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told the United Nations Security Council in late April.

North Korea tested two ballistic missiles in recent weeks, both of which flubbed.

The country is trying to build a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the U.S and, according to analysts, soon may conduct its sixth nuclear test.

Both countries have heightened their rhetoric in recent weeks.

U.S. President Trump last month warned of the potential for a “major, major conflict” with the isolated nation and has not ruled out military action.

North Korea on Friday accused the CIA of attempting to assassinate leader Kim Jong Un using a biochemical substance. The country's ministry of state security said in a statement that the spy agency bribed a North Korean man named Kim to carry out the deed.

The statement said North Korea recently “uncovered and smashed” a “heinous crime” that is a form of terrorism and “an act of mangling the future of humankind.”

North Korea's media, which enjoys bluster and strongman rhetoric, also has taken a rare swing at China — its main economic benefactor. China suspended coal imports to the country earlier this year, and its state media has warned of stronger sanctions should North Korea attempt another nuclear test.

A commentary released last week by KCNA called these “reckless remarks” and warned such antagonism could trigger “grave consequences.”