Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Report: Chesapeake Bay health improves, but long way to go

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 12:33 a.m.
Bill Dennison, vice president for science application at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, talks about the health of the Chesapeake Bay during the release of a report card on the bay's health after a news conference in Baltimore on Monday, May 8, 2017. Dennison said a few years ago, the bay was in 'critical condition,' but it's been moved from the critical list to 'stable condition,' and is showing signs of improvement.

Updated 1 hour ago

BALTIMORE — Boosted by stronger fish populations, the overall health of the Chesapeake Bay improved some last year, but the annual report card Monday for the nation's largest estuary says there's still a long way to go.

Scientists at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science gave the bay an overall score of 54 percent in the 2016 Chesapeake Bay Health Index, compared to 53 percent in 2015 and 50 percent in 2014. They are giving the bay's health a “C” grade overall. While advocates say a “C” isn't acceptable, they cheered signs of progress in the fight against pollution.

“A few years ago, the Chesapeake Bay was admitted to the emergency room of the hospital in critical condition ... and now we've been able to move that patient from the critical list in the emergency room into the intensive care unit, and now it's in stable condition and showing signs of improvement,” said Bill Dennison, vice president for Science Application at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science.

Sen. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, said the bay won't get the help it needs without federal support.

“Much of what's now better in the Chesapeake Bay has been made possible because the federal government has been a strong and stable partner,” Cardin said. “But the gains in the bay's health will disappear quickly if the federal government vacillates in its commitment to the nation's largest estuary.”

The Maryland Democrat noted that Congress rejected the recently proposed cuts in federal funding to the Chesapeake Bay Program and related efforts. Still, Cardin said it's a reminder that elected officials in the bay's watershed must keep working together to ensure the government's dedication to the bay continues.

The Chesapeake Bay Program is a federal-state partnership that was formed in 1983 to clean up the bay.

Striped bass led the way in lifting the grade with a perfect score, followed by blue crabs and bay anchovies. All received A grades.

The report also noted improvements in seven of the bay's regions, led by the Patapsco and Back Rivers, Patuxent River and the Lower Eastern Shore. The report cited factors including several years of moderate weather, sewage treatment upgrades and more use of cover crops by farmers.

“These scientifically rigorous report card results are telling us that we are indeed heading in the right direction,” Dennison said.

“We still have a long way to go to fully restoring the bay, so we need to have our diverse partnership of people and organizations continue to work together to reduce the runoff of sediments and nutrients into the bay,” he said.

Most of the indicators factored into the Chesapeake Bay health index remained steady last year, the report found. The total area of the bay covered by aquatic grasses increased. That's one of the bay's most important habitats, providing a home for important species including blue crabs and striped bass.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.