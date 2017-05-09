Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Trump names 2 to serve on embattled energy panel

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 12:36 p.m.
In this photo provided by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Robert Powelson, a member of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. President Donald Trump has Powelson, a veteran Pennsylvania regulator to serve on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
James Knox | Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Robert F. Powelson, chairman of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commision speaks Monday October 7, 2013 at the Pennsylvania Energy and Manufacturing Summit at the IBEW # hall on the South Side.

Updated 51 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has tapped an aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and a veteran Pennsylvania regulator to serve on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Only two commissioners currently serve on the five-member panel, leaving it without a quorum and unable to make decisions on interstate pipelines and other projects worth billions of dollars.

Trump nominated Neil Chatterjee, McConnell's longtime energy adviser, and Robert Powelson, a member of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, to the federal panel late Monday. Both are Republicans. The nominations require Senate approval.

The energy agency has been without a quorum since early February, and lawmakers from both parties have expressed alarm at the prolonged vacancies.

Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., applauded the nominations and urged the Senate to move quickly to approve them.

“These two highly qualified candidates will provide the needed quorum at the agency and ensure Republican leadership so that FERC can issue final orders dealing with natural gas pipeline projects, electricity rate plans and approve other energy infrastructure projects in a timely manner,” Inhofe said in a statement.

Scott Segal, director of the Electric Reliability Coordinating Council, a power-industry group, said it was essential that FERC regain its quorum, citing Trump's expressed goals to build infrastructure and stimulate energy production.

Segal called Chatterjee smart and open-minded and said he “keeps a friendly attitude even when matters can be contentious.”

Powelson, a seasoned regulator from a state that has seen a huge increase in natural gas production, also serves as president of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, giving him a “national regulatory vantage point that will be useful” in his new role, Segal said.

“All in all, two good picks - and just in time,” Segal said.

Democrat Cheryl LaFleur is the commission's acting chairwoman, but Trump is widely expected to name a Republican to replace her. LaFleur would still serve on the commission.

Democrat Colette Honorable has said she won't seek another term when hers expires in June, giving Trump yet another appointee.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.