World

Judge: Man who decapitated son can leave mental hospital

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 7:36 p.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH — A schizophrenic man who decapitated his young son will soon be released from a psychiatric hospital.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Joseph Hagerman III of Virginia Beach could leave the facility by Wednesday.

A judge issued the release order Monday with several conditions. They require Hagerman to live at an adult foster care facility during the week and at his parents' house on weekends. Social workers and psychiatrists will routinely check up on him and make sure he takes his medication.

Hagerman decapitated his son Joshua in 2009. The father believed that he would save his son from the “Antichrist.” Hagerman was later found not guilty by reason of insanity.

A psychologist says Hagerman has already been leaving the hospital on 48-hour passes with no problems.

