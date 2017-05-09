Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Man guilty of killing teen whose body has not been found

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 9:12 p.m.
A supporter wears a T-shirt with an image of Sierra LaMar outside of the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.
Antolin Garcia-Torres appears in a Santa Clara County courtroom in San Jose, Calif.

Updated 11 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO — A jury on Tuesday found a man guilty of abducting and killing a 15-year-old Northern California girl whose body has never been found despite hundreds of volunteers searching through woods and marshlands for months.

The San Jose jury will reconvene May 16 to determine whether Antolin Garcia-Torres, 26, should be sentenced to death for the killing of Sierra LaMar. Sierra disappeared in 2012 on her way to school in Morgan Hill, a rural community is about 25 miles south of San Jose.

“Nothing will take away the pain and sorrow we experience every day,” Marlene LaMar, Sierra's mother, told reporters outside court. “But it gives us peace as a family to know this isn't going to happen to another child.”

Sierra's family and friends packed the courtroom Tuesday to hear the verdict. Marlene LaMar said she was apprehensive that the jury would have trouble finding Garcia-Torres' guilty since there was no body.

She wept when the verdict was read.

“We felt very confident about the evidence we had,” Santa Clara County prosecutor David Boyd told reporters outside court when asked about conducting a murder trial without a body.

Boyd declined further comment, noting the trial is still ongoing. He will argue for the death penalty when jurors reconvene next week for the penalty phase of the trial, a proceeding that could last weeks.

Sierra disappeared on her way to a high school bus stop on the morning of March 16, 2012, and a search was launched that afternoon after she failed to show up for class. Police tracked and found her cellphone in a field near her home the next day.

Two days later, Sierra's purse, school books and clothing was found near a shed in another nearby field. Investigators say the mud on her clothes suggests she was dragged by her assailant.

Garcia-Torres was arrested after his genetic material was found on her pants. Garcia-Torres had been required to submit a DNA sample to police when he was previously arrested on an unrelated assault charge.

Investigators found a strand of Sierra's hair on rope found in the trunk of Garcia-Torres's car. Video surveillance also captured him leaving his trailer park on the morning of Sierra's disappearance, but he couldn't account for his whereabouts until six hours later when he cashed a check, investigators said. He said he was fishing alone.

Garcia-Torres' attorney Alfonso Lopez told jurors that Sierra may have runaway because she was upset that she was moving from Fremont to Morgan Hills because of her parents' divorce. Morgan Hills is about 70 miles south of San Francisco.

Garcia-Torres was also convicted of trying to kidnap three women from a Safeway supermarket parking lot in Morgan Hill late at night in 2009. Prosecutors say those failed abductions show Garcia-Torres is a predator.

Garcia-Torres lived about 7 miles from Sierra's house in a trailer he shared with his mother, girlfriend and young daughter. He previously worked at Safeway where the three attempted abductions occurred.

Garcia-Torres attorney Alfonso Lopez declined comment outside court.

Investigators say Sierra and Garcia-Torres did not know each other and that he randomly decided to abduct and kill her.

“We obviously will never get Sierra back,” Steve LaMar, her father, said of the guilty verdict. “It's not closure, but it's a good first step.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.