Report: Grand jury subpoenas issued in FBI Russia probe

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors have issued grand jury subpoenas seeking business records from people who worked with former national security adviser Michael Flynn when he was a private citizen, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, CNN said the subpoenas were issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Alexandria, Va. They targeted people who worked with Flynn on contracts after he was pushed out of his job as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014, it reported.

Flynn later joined the Trump campaign but was fired as the White House national security adviser by President Trump in February after he failed to tell the truth about his contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Flynn's attorney, Robert Kelner, did not respond immediately to a request for comment. A Justice Department spokeswoman said the department does not comment on the existence of ongoing investigations.

Flynn's handling of how he disclosed payments from clients tied to Russia and Turkey are also reportedly under investigation.

Flynn may have broken the law by not properly disclosing a $45,000 payment for a 2015 appearance in Moscow for the pro-Putin TV network Russia Today. In March, Flynn's lobbying company registered as a foreign agent representing Turkish interests.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the election and the Trump administration denies allegations of collusion with Russia.

On Monday, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told a Senate committee that she warned the Trump White House in January that Flynn had misled them, and was at risk of being blackmailed by Russia. Flynn was not fired by Trump until 18 days later.