World

Trump assails critic as 'Cryin' Chuck Schumer'

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 6:42 a.m.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol following the firing of Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey by President Donald Trump May 9, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Schumer said that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein must now appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.
In this Dec. 9, 2015 file photo, FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump abruptly fired Comey May 9, 2017, dramatically ousting the nation's top law enforcement official in the midst of an FBI investigation into whether Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's election meddling.

Amid the clamor surrounding the firing of FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump singled out one another Washington fixture for his scorn.

The president went to his Twitter account late Tuesday to chide Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a fellow New Yorker, for comments the Democrat made about the stunning dismissal.

Trump had telephoned Schumer earlier to inform him of the decision. Schumer said he told Trump that "you are making a big mistake." Schumer also questioned why the firing occurred on Tuesday and wondered whether investigations into the Trump campaign's possible ties to Russia were "getting too close for the president." He said unless a special prosecutor is named, Americans could rightfully wonder whether the move was "part of a cover-up."

Trump fired back with a tweet exclaiming: "Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, 'I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer.' Then acts so indignant."

