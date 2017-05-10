Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Trump says all 'will be thanking me' for firing

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 8:03 a.m.
AFP/Getty Images
This file photo taken on May 4, 2017 shows President Donald Trump speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C.

Updated 14 minutes ago

President Donald Trump says that Republicans and Democrats will soon "be thanking me" for firing FBI Director James Comey.

Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning that Comey had "lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike." He added: "when things calm down, they will be thanking me!"

Trump abruptly fired Comey Tuesday night. The surprise decision came amid the law enforcement agency's investigation into whether Trump's presidential campaign was connected to Russian meddling in the election.

