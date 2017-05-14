Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

A suicide at age 8? Very rare, but not inconceivable

The Associated Press | Sunday, May 14, 2017, 12:39 p.m.

Updated 35 minutes ago

NEW YORK -- The death was startling even to the coroner: a boy only 8 years old apparently killing himself in his Cincinnati bedroom.

Now Gabriel Taye's January death is being re-examined, after it emerged that he was bullied and knocked unconscious at school two days before he died.

Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco's office has ruled Gabriel's death a suicide, but she said last week that she was reopening the investigation to re-examine the boy's injuries and whether there were contributing factors to his death.

“It was very hard for me to believe that an 8-year-old would even know what it means to commit suicide,” Sammarco said.

Suicides are rare among children so young, but not unheard of. Statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show an average of 14 suicides per year nationwide among children 10 or younger since 1999. That compares to over 1,400 per year among 11- to 18-year-olds.

At 8, children generally are just coming to understand death, says Dr. Louis Kraus, chief of child psychiatry at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Conceiving of ending their own lives can be even more remote.

“It's possible, but at this young age, it's very uncommon,” Kraus said. Even if a child has an idea of suicide, “many kids this young really don't conceptualize the permanency of what they're doing and what could happen.”

Experts stress that at any age, suicide is a complex decision that often reflects a combination of life events and psychiatric problems, whether diagnosed or not.

Warning signs can be harder to read in young children than older people, said Dr. Alec Miller, chief of child and adolescent psychology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. But while kids might not have the vocabulary to discuss depression, it still might show up, perhaps as a change in behavior or complaints about aches or fatigue with no physical explanation, Kraus notes.

Gabriel had no history of mental health issues, said Carla Leader, a lawyer for his mother, Cornelia Reynolds. People who knew him describe him as a happy-go-lucky kid - “a very loving little boy who always had a smile on his face and would bring a smile to your face,” said Carolyn Emery, whose children went to school with him.

Gabriel was at school Jan. 24 when, as seen on a choppy surveillance video the Cincinnati Public Schools system released Friday, he apparently tried to shake hands with a boy who had hit another child. Attorneys for Gabriel's mother said the boy pushed Gabriel into a wall, knocking him unconscious.

An assistant principal arrived about 4 ½ minutes later to look at him. The school system said that it was “concerned about the length of time that (the boy) lay motionless and the lack of adult supervision at the scene” but that administrators followed protocol by having the nurse evaluate him. School officials said the boy told staff he had fainted and never said he had been bullied or assaulted.

They said school administrators asked Reynolds to get Gabriel and take him to a hospital. But her attorneys say she decided on her own to pick him up and take him to the hospital after her sister, who was baby-sitting while Reynolds was at work, called to say that Gabriel had vomited and was complaining of stomach pains. Doctors concluded he likely had a stomach virus and sent him home.

Two days later, Gabriel hanged himself in his bedroom with a necktie, authorities said.

According to her attorneys, Reynolds didn't learn of the schoolhouse confrontation until her attorneys got a copy of a police investigative file that described the surveillance video.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.