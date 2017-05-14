Family says JetBlue kicked them off plane over carry-on cake

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NEW YORK — A New Jersey family says their plans to celebrate a birthday in Nevada were crushed when JetBlue Airways kicked them off the plane for storing a birthday cake in an overhead bin.

Cameron Burke tells the Daily News they were flying out of Kennedy Airport May 3 when he was asked to remove the cake, which he did. He said another attendant berated him, telling them to leave the plane after he questioned whether the attendant had been drinking.

JetBue said Sunday the cake and other items were stowed in a bin reserved for safety and emergency equipment and the family refused multiple requests to remove them.

“She then asked me to move it to underneath the seat in front of me,” Cameron Burke told the newspaper. “I did.”

At this point, he said, a second flight attendant intervened and began accosting the first flight attendant.

“She was pointing to her, ‘Did you tell him he couldn't put anything in the overhead compartment?' “ Cameron Burke told ABC7 News. “I had approached them, and I said everything was fine, and she said, ‘Sir, this does not involve you.' When she told me I had been non-compliant, then I said ‘Ma'am, had you been drinking?' Because her behavior was not normal.”

The airline said the family cursed and yelled at the crew. Police were called and the captain determined they would not be allowed to fly.

JetBlue said in a statement that “the customers became agitated, cursed and yelled at the crew, and made false accusations about a crewmember's fitness to fly.” They also “refused to speak with a team leader about the situation,” the airline said.

Shortly afterward, the Port Authority Police Department was called in and the entire aircraft made to deplane, according to the JetBlue statement.

Video recorded by Cameron Burke captured two Port Authority police officers on the plane asking questions of the family. On one side of the aisle, Minta Burke and the couple's two young children are seated together; Cameron Burke is presumably seated and recording from the seat just across the aisle from them.

In the video, the two children are visibly upset, and the son can be heard crying. Throughout the incident, a tiara on top of Minta Burke's head - declaring “It's my Birthday” - continues flashing.

“Dad, I feel scared,” the daughter says at one point.

“I know, I know, I know, I know,” Cameron Burke reassures her.

As the police officers discuss the situation in the background, Minta Burke seems shocked and shakes her head repeatedly.

“For a cake? A cake?” Cameron Burke says. “I moved the cake. It's a birthday cake.”