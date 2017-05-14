Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Police: Mom beats son who didn't give her Mother's Day card

Wire Reports | Sunday, May 14, 2017, 8:00 p.m.

Updated 53 minutes ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Police in South Carolina say a woman has been arrested for hitting her young son after he gave a Mother's Day card to his grandmother but not to her.

A Spartanburg Police Department report says Shontrell Murphy is charged with cruelty to children for hitting her 6-year-old son on the head Thursday. He was treated and released from a local hospital.

According to the report, the boy's sister told police that Shontrell Murphy hit the boy hard because he gave his grandmother a card but not her. She then tore the card up.

Police said they found the boy crying when they went to the home Thursday for a report of a disturbance, the station reported. Officers said the grandmother told them her daughter slapped her grandson multiple times around the head.

Police say Shontrell Murphy has been released from the Spartanburg County Detention Center. It wasn't clear Sunday if she has an attorney, and the number listed on the police report wasn't working.

Fox Carolina reported that Murphy admitted to smacking the child but “does not believe it was in a hard or violent manner.”

